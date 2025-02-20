Blades Take Down Tahoe 4-2

February 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades doubled up the Tahoe Knight Monsters 4-2 Wednesday in the first ever meeting between the two clubs, in front of 6,030 fans.

The majority of the game's goals came in the first period, with Logan Nelson burying a rebound early in the first to get Tahoe on the board first.

The Everblades responded with three straight goals, started by Alex Kile diving to poke home a puck behind Jesper Vikman after Andrew Fyten's shot stopped just outside the goal line. Less than two minutes later, Tarun Fizer found soft ice off the rush and rifled home his ninth of the season. Later on a power play, Kyle Betts drove the net and scored his tenth of the year to give Florida a two-goal lead and power play goals in four of five games.

Luke Adam brought the game back within one in the final minute of the period. Florida outshot Tahoe 13-9 in the first.

The second saw no goals, and a 13-10 advantage for Florida on shots. Early in the third, Isaac Nurse completed a beautiful passing play to put the Everblades back up by two, a lead Florida held to the end. The Everblades outshout the Knight Monsters 37-25 in the game, and Cam Johnsongot his league-leading 26th win of the season.

BLADES BITS

Fyten returned to the Blades lineup after missing the last 32 games. Logan Lambdin and Kade Landry also returned from lengthy absences of 14 and 12 games respectively.

Oliver Chau is on a six-game point streak, with at least one assist in his last five games.

