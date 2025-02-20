Admirals Add Goaltender Joseph from Knoxville

February 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed goaltender Talor Joseph to a standard player contract.

Joseph, 30, joins the Admirals after Thomas Milic was reassigned by the Jets to the Moose earlier in the week. The Alberta native is in the midst of his third season as a professional. He has played in 16 games with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears this season, going 6-7-1 with a 3.02 goals-against-average.

Joseph signed his first professional contract with the AHL's Toronto Marlies in March 2022. He played in two games with Toronto during the 2021-22 season.

Last season, the 6-foot-1 goaltender backstopped the Columbus River Dragons (FPHL) for 12 games, going 9-1-0 in those contests. Joseph also went 3-1 in five games with the Danbury Hat Tricks.

The Admirals return to Norfolk Scope this weekend for a three-game series against the Maine Mariners.

Friday night will be Salute to Service night. Saturday night will be the return of the City Series, as the Admirals will rebrand as the "Yorktown Admirals". Sunday afternoon will be a Hockey Happy Hour.

