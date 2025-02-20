Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Connor Senken

February 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Connor Senken.

Senken played at York University from 2021-2025, where he appeared in 106 games and scored 2 goals and 19 assists. Senken wore a letter for three years, including serving as team captain for two seasons from 2023-2025.

Senken played with the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers from 2018-2020, scoring 8 goals and 13 assists in 106 games.

He was born on October 31, 1999 in New York, New York. Connor will be graduating York University with a Business degree, as well as a Bachelor of Education.

Senken will wear number 6 for the Grizzlies, who host the Rapid City Rush on February 21-23. It's Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend on February 21-22. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Utah Grizzlies Roster

Forwards (14): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Brayden Nicholetts, Neil Shea, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (7): Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Lincoln Erne, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones, Dilan Savenkov, Connor Senken.

Goaltenders (2): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis.

