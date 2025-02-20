Derek Topatigh Scores OT Winner as Glads Take Down Solar Bears 3-2 on the Road

ORLANDO, FL. - The Atlanta Gladiators (22-23-5-2) defeated the Orlando Solar Bears (27-18-10-0) in overtime on Wednesday night, by a final score of 3-2, at the Kia Center, in Orlando, Florida.

Drew DeRidder made his fourth straight start as the net-minder for the Gladiators, while Ryan Fanti also made his fourth consecutive start for the Solar Bears.

The tensions from the previous matchup between these two teams on Monday afternoon boiled over to begin the contest, as both teams had players go to the box for roughing and fighting early in the first period. Dylan Carabia dropped the gloves with the Orlando captain, Tyler Bird.

At 14:06 of the first period, Randy Hernandez (10th) reached double-digit goals in his first professional season, scoring his second goal in as many games against his former team. Hernandez opened the scoring with a hustle play, capitalizing on Ryan Fanti misplaying the puck in the crease.

Less than 30 seconds later, Orlando responded quickly with a goal of their own, as forward Kelly Bent (2nd) tapped in a sweet dish from the wing, off the stick of Jake Chiasson. The officials would review the goal to see if it was kicked in, but the referee determined it had just deflected off of Kelly Bent and into the net, therefore, it was deemed a good goal.

In the second period, at 6:18, Orlando defenseman Ryan Verrier (3rd) gave the Solar Bears the lead, cashing in on a juicy rebound.

Despite Atlanta heavily outshooting the Solar Bears 26-14 throughout the first two periods, Orlando held a 2-1 lead going into the final frame, just as they did on Monday afternoon.

Early in the third period, Gladiator defenseman Chad Nychuk (2nd) scored his second goal of the campaign, tying the game at two. Nychuk's goal was assisted by Randy Hernandez and Dominiks Marcinkevics. Nychuk was able to stave off a defender and sneak the biscuit past Fanti's pad on the backhand.

Neither team was able to take the upper hand late in the final frame, as the contest went into overtime.

At 6:25 of the extra session, Gladiator defensemen Derek Topatigh (7th), called game, blistering a one-timer into the top corner. Jackson Pierson set Topatigh up on the tally, while Blake Murray received the secondary helper.

Drew DeRidder made 28 saves on 30 shots in the overtime win for the Gladiators, while Ryan Fanti stopped 38 of 41 in the loss for Orlando.

"That was a big win on the road," head coach Derek Nesbitt said. "Everyone competed, stuck with our game, and had a hell of a performance from Drew [DeRidder] in net, especially in overtime."

