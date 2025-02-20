Americans Lose a Tight Battle with KC

February 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, dropped the first of three games with the Kansas City Mavericks, losing 3-2 on Wednesday night in Missouri.

Kansas City jumped out to a 3-0 lead with a goal in the first period, and a pair of goals in the second period. The Americans would not go away quietly as Nick Isaacson had his best night in an Americans sweater scoring both Allen goals, his third and fourth of the season and first two as a member of the Allen Americans, to cut the lead to 3-2.

The Americans trailed by that same score late in the third period when Kansas City took a tripping penalty, setting up a late Allen power play. The Americans had a couple good scoring chances with the man advantage and the goalie pulled, but could not get the equalizer.,

The loss for the Americans was their eighth in a row and eighth straight road loss. They dropped to 13-28-7-2 and are 27 points behind the Tulsa Oilers for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division.

The two teams will take Thursday off and return to action on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Three Stars:

1. KC - C. Brand

2. KC - C. Borchardt

3. ALN - N. Isaacson

They Said it:

Brett Ferguson: "We talked before the game if you haven't scored in a while try getting to the net more you can get rewarded. Nick Isaacson took advantage of that. His second goal was the result of hard work by their line and he had a great shot.

Luke Richardson held us in it all game, bouncing back from a couple unlucky ones. He gives us a chance to win."

