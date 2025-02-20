Bison Complete Trade with Rapid City

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has acquired forward Dustin Manz from the Rapid City Rush. This move completes the future considerations portion of the previous trade that sent defenseman Mitchell Smith to the Bison.

Manz, 25, has appeared in 25 ECHL games this season between the Wheeling Nailers and the Rush totaling five points (two goals, three assists) and a +3 rating.

The Vanderbilt, Michigan native played 181 career NCAA games between American International College and Lake Superior State University. He totaled 85 points (28 goals, 57 assists) with 83 penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-10 forward helped the Lakers win a NCAA (WCHA) Championship in 2021.

The Bison return home tomorrow night at Grossinger Motors Arena at 7 p.m.

