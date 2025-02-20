Micah Miller: A Speedster Making Waves with the Stingrays

February 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.- Micah Miller's hockey journey began in his hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, where he fell in love with the sport at just three years old. Growing up in a state where hockey is practically a way of life, Miller was influenced by a family that shared his passion for the game.

"Growing up in Minnesota, hockey is obviously a huge sport there," Miller said. "Pretty much everybody at least skates at the outdoor rink or gets into hockey that way. My family has always loved hockey, and they just put me in skates right away. I started when I was three years old. As long as I can remember, hockey is all I wanted to do."

Miller's childhood was filled with memories of cheering for the Minnesota Wild and dreaming of playing on the big stage. "I went to a couple of Minnesota Wild games as a kid, and I remember watching every single game. I'd get super excited for opening night every year and was a huge Wild fan growing up," he recalled.

That passion translated into success on the ice, particularly at Grand Rapids High School, where Miller was part of a hockey-crazed community. "In Grand Rapids, it's a huge hockey town. On Friday and Saturday nights, a lot of fans would always come out to root us on," Miller said. "Every season, we always had high expectations and a huge fan base. Growing up with that was special."

In his senior year, Miller tallied 13 points in six playoff games, catching the eye of St. Cloud State University Head Coach Brett Larson. "Micah had a great state tournament in his senior year of high school, and that's a big deal in Minnesota. His speed has always separated him, and it's always been an asset you want on your team," Larson said.

Miller's decision to join St. Cloud State was influenced by his admiration for the program and its close-knit culture. "I went to a lot of college hockey games in Minnesota, including a lot of Husky games growing up. When I went on an official visit, the guys seemed like they were really tight and were best friends. That tight-knit culture made me want to go there," Miller explained.

At St. Cloud, Miller blossomed over five years, playing alongside current Stingrays teammate Kyler Kupka for four seasons and former Stingray Grant Cruikshank in his final year. "St. Cloud impacted me a lot. I developed so much there, playing for so many great coaches. It played a huge part in who I am today," Miller said.

Kupka, now reunited with Miller in South Carolina, praised his former college linemate: "We played together at St. Cloud for our last three years, so we have great chemistry on and off the ice. He's the fastest player on the ice every single night. He works so hard, and he's competitive. That's why he's having so much success."

Miller's professional career began last season with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators, where he faced the Stingrays frequently as division rivals. "I did not enjoy playing against the Stingrays last year. They were always really hard to play against, and it's a lot more fun being on this side," Miller joked.

Miller signed an AHL contract with the Hershey Bears this season and attended their training camp. While he spent most of the year in South Carolina, Hershey recalled him to play two games for them in late December. With the Stingrays, Miller has been a consistent presence, currently ranking fifth on the team with 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) in 45 games.

"Hershey has been great. They give me tips on how I can get better for if I get the call-up again. Working on those things helps my game here and helps the team win. Ultimately, I'm here in South Carolina now and love it here. Hopefully, we can make a playoff push," Miller said.

As for why the Stingrays have been successful, Miller points to the team's chemistry and work ethic. "We have a lot of depth, and we all get along great. We have a really tight group, and we don't have any selfish players. It's really easy to play with these guys and to play for each other," he said.

Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale appreciates Miller's consistency and drive. "Micah has had a great year for us. He has a great motor and doesn't turn it off. There are quite a few players on our team who can really skate, but not to Micah's speed. He's been a big piece on our penalty kill, and we've played him at wing and center. We're lucky to have him."

For Larson, seeing Miller's success at the professional level comes as no surprise. "I'm not shocked at all to see him succeeding. His combination of speed and strength is elite. His ability to turn the corner on a guy, take it to the net, forecheck, kill penalties, backcheck - all those things make him such a valuable player."

With his speed, determination, and team-first mentality, Micah Miller continues to make a significant impact on the ice, now thrilling fans in South Carolina just as he once did in rinks across Minnesota.

The Stingrays are back in action on Friday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The puck drops at 7:05 pm at the North Charleston Coliseum.

