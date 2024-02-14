Matthews to Provide Defensive Reinforcement

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières have signed defenceman Lukash Matthews.

Arriving from the Canadian university U SPORTS league, Matthews will provide defensive reinforcement for head coach Ron Choules' squad. The Lions' Chris Jandric remains with the Laval Rocket and the Eric Hjorth's departure. He just announced that he is leaving to play in Europe.

Ottawa native Matthews has eight points including two goals in 20 games this season with the Carleton University Ravens.

