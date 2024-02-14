Thunder Sign Defenseman Jackson van de Leest

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed defenseman Jackson van de Leest to a standard player contract.

van de Leest, 22, joins the Thunder after recording three goals and six assists in 30 games this season with Dalhousie University. The 6-foot-7, 238-pound defenseman has played in 57 games with Dalhousie University and has four goals, 13 assists, and 80 penalty minutes.

Prior to that, the Kelowna, British Columbia native played 255 games in the Western Hockey League for the Calgary Hitmen and Red Deer Rebels. van de Leest recorded 11 goals and 77 assists for 88 points and 280 minutes in penalties. The left-shooting defenseman served at the Calgary captain during the 2021-22 season.

