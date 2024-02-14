Atlanta Signs Forward Alex Cohen to an ECHL Deal

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Tuesday that the club has signed forward Alex Cohen to an ECHL contract.

Cohen, 25, has played one game with Atlanta this season, with the rest coming in the SPHL, with the Macon Mayhem. In 38 games with the Mayhem, the forward out of Newton, Massachusetts amassed 15 points, (3G, 12A) and a +2 rating.

