Thunder Heads to Allen on Valentine's Day

Wichita Thunder face off with the Allen Americans

ALLEN, TX - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, heads on the road tonight at 7:10 p.m. to face the Allen Americans.

This is the sixth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 56-88-13 against Allen and 27-47-6 on the road against the Americans.

Tonight is just the second trip of the season for the Thunder to Credit Union Of Texas Event Center. Wichita will make one more visit to Allen in March.

The Thunder are coming off a 3-2 victory on Saturday night against Fort Wayne. The Americans lost last Saturday at home against Tulsa, 6-1.

Wichita is chasing Allen in the standings, sitting eight points back from the Americans and the Grizzlies for fourth place.

Both teams dealt with some roster moves this week. Wichita lost leading scorer Peter Bates, who left the team to pursue an opportunity in Europe. Roman Kinal was called up to the Barracuda.

Returning to Wichita are Lleyton Moore, who recently signed a two-year AHL deal with the Tucson Roadrunners, Beck Warm and Bradley Marek.

Allen placed leading scorer Hank Crone on IR. Tarun Fizer returns to Allen. He recorded 50 points (27g, 23a) in 62 games last season for the Utah Grizzlies and signed with Belleville this past offseason.

Special teams should play a key role in tonight's game. Allen is eighth in the league at home on the power play (23.1%) and ninth overall (21.8%). The Americans are last at home on the penalty kill (70.1%) and have allowed the most power play goals in the league (45).

Wichita is seventh in the league on the power play away from home (24.3%) and sixth overall (23.5%). The Thunder penalty kill is 27th in the ECHL away from home (72.5%) and 25th overall (76.3%).

THUNDERBOLTS...Jason Pineo is tied for second among rookies with four shorthanded points...Xavier Pouliot is tied for first among rookies with 28 minor penalties and second among rookies with 86 penalty minutes...Dillon Boucher is tied for first among rookies with six major penalties....Ryan Finnegan is tied for first among rookies in shooting percentage (22.2%)...Wichita is 8-6-5when scoring first...Wichita is 8-3-3 when leading after one...Wichita is 10-2-3 when leading after two...

AMERICANS NOTES - Colby McAuley leads the league with 11 power play goals...Kris Myllari is sixth overall in scoring by defensemen (36)...Hank Crone is 11th in the league in scoring with 48 points and third in power play points (22)...Allen is 4-0-0 when leading after one...Allen is 3-7-0 in two-goal games...

