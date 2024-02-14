ECHL Transactions - February 14

February 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 14, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Cameron Cook, F

Reading:

Nicolas Ouellet, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jackson van de Leest, D signed contract, added to active roster

Allen:

Add Tarun Fizer, F assigned by Belleville

Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Ben Hawerchuk, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Justin Vaive, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)

Idaho:

Add Cody Haiskanen, D returned from loan to Ontario

Delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve

Delete Bailey Conger, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)

Indy:

Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brett Bulmer, F activated from reserve

Add Jon Martin, F activated from reserve

Delete D.J. King, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Martin, F placed on reserve

Delete Chase Lang, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)

Iowa:

Add Hunter Lellig, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from reserve

Delete Will Calverley, F placed on reserve

Delete Gavin Hain, F loaned to Iowa (AHL)

Kalamazoo:

Delete Cody Milan, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Kansas City:

Delete Ryan Jones, D recalled by Coachella Valley

Norfolk:

Delete Aaron Miller, F traded to Cincinnati

Orlando:

Add Tanner Dickinson, F activated from reserve

Delete Aaron Luchuk, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Garrett Klotz, F signed contract, added to active roster [2/13]

Reading:

Add Ryan Cox, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Add Nicolas Ouellet, F activated from Injured Reserve

Savannah:

Delete Adam Eby, D traded to Rapid City

Toledo:

Add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve

Delete Jake Willets, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Eric Hjorth, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Wichita:

Add Kobe Walker, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Finnegan, F placed on reserve

