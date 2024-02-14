ECHL Transactions - February 14
February 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 14, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Cameron Cook, F
Reading:
Nicolas Ouellet, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jackson van de Leest, D signed contract, added to active roster
Allen:
Add Tarun Fizer, F assigned by Belleville
Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Ben Hawerchuk, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Justin Vaive, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)
Idaho:
Add Cody Haiskanen, D returned from loan to Ontario
Delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve
Delete Bailey Conger, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)
Indy:
Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brett Bulmer, F activated from reserve
Add Jon Martin, F activated from reserve
Delete D.J. King, D placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Martin, F placed on reserve
Delete Chase Lang, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)
Iowa:
Add Hunter Lellig, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from reserve
Delete Will Calverley, F placed on reserve
Delete Gavin Hain, F loaned to Iowa (AHL)
Kalamazoo:
Delete Cody Milan, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Kansas City:
Delete Ryan Jones, D recalled by Coachella Valley
Norfolk:
Delete Aaron Miller, F traded to Cincinnati
Orlando:
Add Tanner Dickinson, F activated from reserve
Delete Aaron Luchuk, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Garrett Klotz, F signed contract, added to active roster [2/13]
Reading:
Add Ryan Cox, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Add Nicolas Ouellet, F activated from Injured Reserve
Savannah:
Delete Adam Eby, D traded to Rapid City
Toledo:
Add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve
Delete Jake Willets, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Eric Hjorth, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Wichita:
Add Kobe Walker, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Finnegan, F placed on reserve
