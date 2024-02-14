Wichita Drops Valentine's Day Contest in Allen

ALLEN, TX - Wichita traveled to Texas on Valentine's Day, falling to the Americans, 3-1, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Xavier Pouliot recorded his third goal of the season. Trevor Gorsuch made 34 saves in the losing effort.

In the first, Colin Jacobs put Allen on the board at 13:59 to make it 1-0. Blake Murray fired a shot from the left boards that Jacobs redirected past Gorsuch for his third of the year.

Gavin Gould made it 2-0 with a shorthanded goal at 11:08 of the second. Allen created a turnover near the Thunder line. Gould buried a wrist shot past Gorsuch for his sixth of the season.

The Americans took advantage of a late slashing minor assessed to Jay Dickman and added another before the end of the second. Kris Myllari fired a shot from the deep slot on the power play at 19:37 to increase the lead to 3-0.

In the third, Pouliot hammered a one-timer from the left point past Marco Costantini and put the Thunder on the board, 3-1.

Wichita lifted Gorsuch in the final minute, but Allen held on for the win.

The Thunder were 0-for-3 on the power play. The Americans went 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

Shane Kuzmeski added his eighth assist of the year. Mitchell Russell recorded an assist, giving him points in six of his last seven outings.

Wichita returns home to begin a three-in-three, beginning on Friday against Kansas City.

