Rush Sign Veteran Klotz Ahead of School Day Game

February 14, 2024







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Garrett Klotz has agreed to terms with the team.

Klotz is a veteran with 339 games of ECHL experience. He played in his 600th North American professional game on Saturday for the Kansas City Mavericks as they visited Rapid City.

This will be the Regina, Saskatchewan-native's third stint in Rapid City. Klotz played parts of five seasons in Rapid City, but only saw action in 15 games last year. He was an alternate captain for the Rush during the 2021-22 season.

Klotz was a highly-touted, hard-nosed prospect playing with the Saskatoon Blades in his final two years of juniors. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers, 66th-overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

He started his career as a day-in, day-out part of the Philadelphia and Adirondack Phantom's lineup. He dressed in 157 AHL games in his first five seasons as a pro.

After time in Greenville, Bloomington, and Fort Wayne, Klotz played the 2013-14 season with the Allen Americans and helped them to a CHL President's Cup championship that season. After a season spent with the Coventry Blaze in England, Klotz bounced around during the 2017-18 season before finding a home in Rapid City, where he would become a fan-favorite and mainstay.

Klotz has played 155 games for the Rush in his career, but played the 2019-20 season in Utah, breaking up his two stays in Rapid City.

The Rush start a three-game series with the Idaho Steelheads this morning at 10:35 a.m. at The Monument.

