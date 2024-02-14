TRANSACTION: Golder Returns from Manitoba
February 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today that forward Carson Golder has been assigned to Norfolk by Manitoba.
Golder, 21, was recalled to the Moose following Norfolk's 5-2 victory on December 29, 2023, against the Fort Wayne Komets. The British Columbia native played in his first game of the season with Manitoba two nights later against Texas. He sustained an injury in that contest and has not played since.
In 27 games with the Admirals this season, Golder has posted 22 points (12g, 10a). Eight of those goals have come on the man advantage, which is second-best amongst ECHL rookies (Newfoundland's Jackson Berezowski has nine).
Golder participated in Norfolk's yesterday and is scheduled to make the road trip with the team to Portland, Maine this weekend.
