Oilers Announce Rescheduled Date for Postponed Game

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, announced Wednesday the rescheduling of Feb. 14's game against the Kansas City Mavericks to Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

Due to unforeseen mechanical issues at the BOK Center, the Oilers' Wednesday, Feb. 14 game was postponed. As a result, the postponed contest was rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

All tickets purchased for the game on Feb. 14 will be honored at the game on Feb. 28. Oilers' season ticket holders will use game #27 when attending the rescheduled game.

Those who purchased Valentine's Packages have been informed of alternatives.

All fans, regardless of package, can call and text the team at 918-632-7825 with questions or concerns.

