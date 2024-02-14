Tarun Fizer Returns, as the Americans Host Wichita Tonight

February 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans forward Tarun Fizer

(Allen Americans, Credit: Christian West) Allen Americans forward Tarun Fizer(Allen Americans, Credit: Christian West)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:10 PM CST. The Americans lead the season series 4-1-0. The Americans are 0-1 in Allen against Wichita this season.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: 2/17/24 vs. Tulsa, 4:10 PM CST

Fizer returns from Belleville: The Ottawa Senators assigned forward Tarun Fizer to the Americans from AHL affiliate Belleville on Wednesday. Tarun Fizer has played in 20 games with the Senators this season and has two points. In four games with Allen, he has three points (2 goals and 1 assist).

Series Win: The Americans took two out of three games against the Tulsa Oilers last week winning the first and second games and dropping the third last Saturday 6-1 in a penalty filled affair. A total of 33 penalty minutes for the Americans in the final frame that included three game misconducts. Johnny Walker, Colin Jacobs, and Mikael Robidoux all received misconduct penalties. The Oilers put up 52 shots that game, which matched the most shots in a game against the Americans this season. Eddie Matsushima led the way with 10 shots for the Oilers. Those 10 shots were the most individual shots against the Americans in a game this season.

Power Play Overload: The Tulsa Oilers had 10 power play chances against the Americans last Saturday night. That was the most power play opportunities against the Americans in a game this season. The Oilers also scored four power play goals, which was also a season-high against Allen this year. Two times this season, the Americans have given up three power play goals in a game.

Head-to-Head against Wichita: The Americans are 4-1-0 against the Wichita Thunder this season. The only loss to Wichita this year came in Allen 4-3 on December 2. In that game, Patrick Bates had a hat trick for Wichita. The Americans are a perfect 4-0 at Intrust Bank Arena this season which included a three-game sweep January 5th through January 7th.

Handing down suspensions: Americans forward Johnny Walker was given a three-game suspension by the ECHL for conduct in the Americans loss to Tulsa last Saturday night. The Allen forward was given a one-game suspension for conduct in last Saturday's loss to Tulsa. Brodzinski will serve his game this evening. Walker will serve the first of his three games tonight. He will also miss the back-to-back games against Tusa this weekend.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans

Home: 9-12-0-0

Away: 11-12-2-1

Overall: 20-24-2-1

Last 10: 3-5-1-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (22) Colby McAuley

Assists: (33) Hank Crone

Points: (48) Hank Crone

+/-: (+13) Blake Murray

PIM's: (130) Mikael Robidoux

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 11-11-2-0

Away: 3-13-5-0

Overall: 14-24-7-0

Last 10: 3-5-2-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (23) *Peter Bates

Assists: (27) *Peter Bates

Points: (50) *Peter Bates

+/-: (+8) Shane Kuzmeski

PIM's (86) Xavier Pouliot

SEASON AND GROUP TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2023-2024. Call 972-912-1000.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.