AHL's Laval Rocket Recall Voyer

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières' player of the month for January - Alex-Olivier Voyer - has been recalled by the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Trois-Rivières' no. 19 ranks second on the Lions in scoring with 32 points in 40 games. This marks the fourth time Voyer has been called up to the AHL: He's played six games with the Rocket since the start of the season.

Voyer's recall comes as the injury bug has hit both the Canadiens and the Rocket, with seven players from those two teams suffering with what appear to be long-term injuries.

