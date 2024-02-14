Fuel Win Big Goalie Battle on Valentine's Day

IOWA- The Fuel headed to Iowa for the first time this season after splitting the first two games against them 1-1 in Indianapolis. In a game with 81 total shots, it was the Fuel who came away with the 3-1 win.

1ST PERIOD

The Fuel got to work quickly, easily leading in shots on goal all period, however it was the Heartlanders who scored first at 6:39 when Louis Boudon put them up 1-0.

It was former Fuel defenseman, Anthony Firriolo who took the game's first penalty at 14:47 for tripping. The Heartlanders were able to kill off the penalty.

At 17:27, Indy tied the game up with a goal by Matus Spodniak assisted by Chris Cameron.

By the end of the period, the Fuel matched their season high in shots for one period with 19 despite the tied score.

2ND PERIOD

The Fuel were back at it, pouring on the shots throughout the second frame but could not capitalize on them until Ryan Gagnier scored at 14:16 to give Indy a 2-1 lead.

Brett Bulmer and Ross MacDougall each earned assists on that goal before Cameron took a tripping penalty at 15:27 and the Fuel headed to their first penalty kill.

The Fuel killed off that penalty before time expired on the second frame. Things got chippy between both teams after the period ended but everyone headed to their respective locker rooms without additional penalties given.

During the second frame, the Fuel set a new season high record of shots in one period with 21.

3RD PERIOD

There wasn't much action to begin the third period aside from the Fuel adding onto their high shots total.

No penalties or goals were seen through the first eighteen minutes of play in the third frame. Indy dominated possession but Peyton Jones, in net for Iowa, stood strong.

After taking a timeout with under two minutes to go, Iowa pulled Jones from the goal as Matt Cairns intercepted a pass and was able to score the empty net goal to put Indy up 3-1 and seal the deal for a Fuel win.

By the end of the game, Indy set a new season high record in shots in a game with 49.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on February 23, 2024 against the Wichita Thunder for Hockey is for Everyone Night.

