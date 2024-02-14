Jones' Brilliance Not Enough, Fuel Get Empty-Net Goal for 3-1 Win
February 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa -Despite 46 saves by Peyton Jones (2 GA), the Heartlanders fell, 3-1, against the Indy Fuel Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Indy scored three unanswered goals after Iowa took a 1-0 advantage.
During the first frame, Louis Boudon opened up the scoring with a top-shelf goal for Iowa. Boudon capitalized on a pass from Casey Dornbach. Matus Spodniak scored the equalizing goal for the Fuel with two minutes left in the first period. Chris Cameron assisted.
Ryan Gagnier scored the go-ahead goal for the Fuel with six minutes left in the second period, assisted by Brett Bulmer and Ross MacDougall. Jones faced 21 shots and made 20 saves in the second period.
Matt Cairns sealed the deal for the Fuel with an empty-net goal.
Mitchell Weeks made 31 saves in victory.
On Friday, Feb. 16 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Indy, it's Star Wars Night at Xtream Arena. Celebrate with characters on the concourse.
The Heartlanders oppose Indy again on Sat., Feb. 17 at 6:05 p.m. for Blackout Night, presented by DASH Auctions. The Heartlanders will have a glow banger giveaway to the first 1,500 fans. Wear black to the game, and the team will wear special blackout jerseys that will be available for auction on the DASH Auctions app.
Iowa completes a seven-game road trip vs. Wichita on Wed., Feb. 21 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Wichita, featuring $5 kids tickets for fans 18 and younger (with the purchase of an adult ticket).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 14, 2024
- Wichita Drops Valentine's Day Contest in Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Win Big Goalie Battle on Valentine's Day - Indy Fuel
- Jones' Brilliance Not Enough, Fuel Get Empty-Net Goal for 3-1 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- First Line Love: Logan Nelson Forechecks Life with his Storm - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Announce Rescheduled Date for Postponed Game - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - February 14 - ECHL
- Rush Acquire Adam Eby from Savannah - Rapid City Rush
- Idaho Downs Rapid City to Start Three-Game Set - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Extend Point Streak to Six Games with 6-3 Victory over Rush - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Heads to Allen on Valentine's Day - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Sign Defenseman Jackson van de Leest - Adirondack Thunder
- Tarun Fizer Returns, as the Americans Host Wichita Tonight - Allen Americans
- Rush Sign Veteran Klotz Ahead of School Day Game - Rapid City Rush
- Game Notes: February 14 - Idaho Steelheads at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Matthews to Provide Defensive Reinforcement - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- TRANSACTION: Golder Returns from Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Youth Hockey in House Spring & Summer League Details - Reading Royals
- AHL's Laval Rocket Recall Voyer - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Gladiators Stave off Stingrays - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta Signs Forward Alex Cohen to an ECHL Deal - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.