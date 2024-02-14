Jones' Brilliance Not Enough, Fuel Get Empty-Net Goal for 3-1 Win

Coralville, Iowa -Despite 46 saves by Peyton Jones (2 GA), the Heartlanders fell, 3-1, against the Indy Fuel Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Indy scored three unanswered goals after Iowa took a 1-0 advantage.

During the first frame, Louis Boudon opened up the scoring with a top-shelf goal for Iowa. Boudon capitalized on a pass from Casey Dornbach. Matus Spodniak scored the equalizing goal for the Fuel with two minutes left in the first period. Chris Cameron assisted.

Ryan Gagnier scored the go-ahead goal for the Fuel with six minutes left in the second period, assisted by Brett Bulmer and Ross MacDougall. Jones faced 21 shots and made 20 saves in the second period.

Matt Cairns sealed the deal for the Fuel with an empty-net goal.

Mitchell Weeks made 31 saves in victory.

On Friday, Feb. 16 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Indy, it's Star Wars Night at Xtream Arena. Celebrate with characters on the concourse.

The Heartlanders oppose Indy again on Sat., Feb. 17 at 6:05 p.m. for Blackout Night, presented by DASH Auctions. The Heartlanders will have a glow banger giveaway to the first 1,500 fans. Wear black to the game, and the team will wear special blackout jerseys that will be available for auction on the DASH Auctions app.

Iowa completes a seven-game road trip vs. Wichita on Wed., Feb. 21 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Wichita, featuring $5 kids tickets for fans 18 and younger (with the purchase of an adult ticket).

