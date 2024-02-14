Rush Acquire Adam Eby from Savannah
February 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Adam Eby has been acquired from the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for cash considerations.
Eby, 26, from Lancaster, Penn., has dressed in 18 games for the Ghost Pirates this season and has two assists. He has also suited up for the SPHL's Macon Mayhem where he has five points (2g, 3a) in 16 appearances.
The second-year pro blueliner was the captain of his Elmira College team for his final two seasons in college and has also been an alternate captain on two teams in his pro career, including the Mayhem this season.
Elmira won their NCAA Division-III conference tournament title while Eby was the team's captain in 2021.
Rapid City faces off against Idaho on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. from The Monument.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.