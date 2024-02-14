Idaho Downs Rapid City to Start Three-Game Set

Rapid City Rush and Idaho Steelheads battle for the puck

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, lost 6-3 to the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday morning, 6-3 at The Monument.

Rapid City opened the scoring when Blake Bennett potted his first of two goals on the day just 4:57 into the first period. Bennett's goal sent the over-5,000 students into a frenzy to start the School Day Game, presented by Black Hills Energy.

However, Idaho stormed back, outshooting the Rush 17-9 in the opening frame. The Steelheads tied the game on a rebound put home by AJ White. Idaho took control on a powerplay goal from Ty-Pelton Byce and had a 2-1 lead at the first intermission.

While Rapid City killed off a too-many-men minor to start the second period, Mark Rassell scored back-to-back goals for Idaho to stretch the lead to 4-1.

Undeterred, the Rush fired back, but were shut down by Jared Moe who had 40 stops in the game.

Colton Kehler slipped by the Rush defense to add another goal to end the second period. The Steelheads also saw Demetrious Koumontzis score in the third period as an insurance marker.

The Rush plastered a single-period high 23 shots on Moe during the third period, and broke through on a 5-on-3 powerplay with Bennett's second goal.

With under two minutes to go, Alex Aleardi blew through two Idaho defensemen to score his 100th career ECHL goal and make the game 6-3. Aleardi has now eclipsed 100 points and 100 assists in the ECHL to go along with his more-than-500 professional games played in his career.

Rapid City will face Idaho again on Friday night at The Monument at 7:05 p.m. and again the following night. The swing marks the final two the Steelheads play in Rapid City this season, as the teams will get a six-week break before closing the season series in Idaho in early April.

