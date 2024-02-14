Gladiators Stave off Stingrays

February 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (17-28-2-1) snapped a six-game losing streak as the team scored early and often to claim a spirited 5-4 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays (28-16-2-1) Tuesday night at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

First Star: Michael Marchesan (ATL) - 2 goals, game winning goal, +2

Second Star: Josh Boyko (ATL) - 27 saves, victory

Third Star: Reece Vitelli (ATL) - 2 assists

Atlanta kicked off the scoring before the five-minute mark of the first period for an early 1-0 lead (4:43). Jackson Pierson scored his 11th goal of the year as his shot deflected off a Stingrays player skate and into the net.

Ten minutes later Atlanta struck again, this time on the power play to build a 2-0 advantage (14:19). Micah Miller grabbed a rebound on the doorstep and fired home his 19th goal of the season.

The Gladiators were not finished there, as they scored just four-minutes later to make it a 3-0 game (18:54). Zach Yoder did the muscle work in the offensive zone before finding Michael Marchesan out front, who netted his seventh of the year.

South Carolina scored a goal late in the first period to trim the deficit to 3-1 courtesy of Jonny Evans (19:46).

The Stingrays struck early in the second period to pull within a goal as Kevin O'Neil made it a 3-2 game (00:20).

Atlanta re-gained their two-goal lead less than three-minutes later while on the power play to make the score 4-2 (3:15). Brendan Hoffmann was able to knock home a juicy rebound from the front of the net for his 5th tally of the campaign.

The Gladiators once again pulled ahead by three as they scored just four-minutes later and jumped out to a 5-2 lead (7:05). Michael Marchesan fired home a beautiful shot for his second goal of the night and eighth of the season.

A pesky South Carolina team refused to give up, as Benton Maass scored less than a minute later to make it a 5-3 game (7:51).

Austin Magera clawed the Stingrays back to within one-goal just past the midway point of the second period, as his goal cut South Carolina's deficit to 5-4 (12:31).

A spirited third period passed quickly as neither team wanted to give up an edge. The Stingrays pulled goaltender Mitchell Gibson in the final minute of the game in favor of an extra attacker, but to no avail as Atlanta hung on to win.

Josh Boyko made 27 saves in the victory for Atlanta, meanwhile, Mitchell Gibson allowed 5 goals on 23 shots in the loss for South Carolina.

The Gladiators will be back in action on Friday night, as they host the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Gas South Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.