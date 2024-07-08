Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Indy Eleven

July 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Indy Eleven at Fifth Third Stadium in the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open Cup. The match is set to kick-off at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.

Tuesday's match will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. Indy Eleven plays in the USL Championship where the team currently sits in third place in the Eastern Conference on 30 points through 17 matches.

Atlanta is one of eight MLS teams and 95 total clubs from all levels of soccer in the United States to participate in this year's tournament, the 109th edition on the U.S. Open Cup.

Atlanta defeated Charlotte Independence 3-0 in the Round of 32 on May 7 and defeated Charleston Battery in penalties after a scoreless draw in regulation and extra time in the Round of 16 on May 21 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Overall, the club has an all-time record of 10-4 in the competition, 7-2 against non-MLS teams.

After his brace in Atlanta's win in the Round of 32, Nick Firmino is tied for second on the club's all-time U.S. Open Cup goal scoring list with two goals. Brandon Vazquez ranks first with six goals scored in Open Cup play.

