Karol Swiderski Returns to Charlotte FC Following Loan to Hellas Verona

July 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Karol Świderski has returned to Charlotte FC training following the conclusion of his loan to Hellas Verona. He will be eligible for selection for the Club's July 20th match against Austin FC following the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window.

