Karol Swiderski Returns to Charlotte FC Following Loan to Hellas Verona
July 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Karol Świderski has returned to Charlotte FC training following the conclusion of his loan to Hellas Verona. He will be eligible for selection for the Club's July 20th match against Austin FC following the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window.
