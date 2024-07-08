Nashville SC Notes
July 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club (6W-8L-8D) will conclude its three-match road swing on Saturday, July 13th when it faces D.C. United (4W-11L-8D) at Audi Field at 6:30 p.m. CT. This weekend's match in the nation's capital is the first of three fixtures during an eight-day span (also July 17th versus Orlando City SC at GEODIS Park and July 20th at the Philadelphia Union) before the Boys in Gold kick off Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage play at The Castle on Wednesday, July 31st at 8 p.m. CT versus Liga MX side Mazatlán F.C. Tickets for Nashville SC's next two home matches are available here.
Earlier today, Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman was named to the United States Men's Olympic Soccer Team for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Nashville SC captain is one of three overage players to make the final roster and leads the squad with 42 senior international appearances.
Later this week, Nashville SC midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg and the Canadian Men's National Team will face Argentina in the Conmebol Copa América™ semifinals on Tuesday, July 9th at 7 p.m. CT on FS1, Univision, TUDN and streaming on FOX Sports and Fubo. Shaffelburg helped lead Canada to the semifinals when he scored a goal in the team's quarterfinal victory over Venezuela last Friday, earning him a spot on the Best XI of the Quarterfinals.
MEDIA NOTES:
Nashville SC:
is unbeaten in four of its last six road matches
is 38W-29L-37D against Eastern Conference opponents
is 22W-29L-26D all-time on the road
is 5W-7L-5D all-time in the month of July
is 35W-37L-43D all-time on weekends
is unbeaten versus D.C. United with a 4W-0L-2D record and a +8 goal differential
is 1W-0L-2D at D.C.'s Audi Field
last faced D.C. on July 1, 2023, a 2-0 shutout win at GEODIS Park
Forster Ajago made his second consecutive start and fifth-straight appearance on Sunday, July 7th at Portland
Teal Bunbury
is seventh among active players in regular season games played (385)
has six goals and two assists versus D.C. United in his career
Dan Lovitz
became Nashville SC's first outfield player to reach 11,000-plus regular season minutes after logging 45 minutes Sunday night at Portland
has one goal and one assist versus D.C. United in his career
Jack Maher
has made a team-high 20 starts this season, logging 1,799 minutes
has played 450 minutes as a Boy in Gold against D.C. United, the most among Nashville SC outfield players
Shaq Moore made his first appearance since returning from international duty with the United States Men's National Team at Conmebol Copa América™ Sunday at Portland and recorded his second assist of the season
Hany Mukhtar
leads the team in MLS goal contributions this season with five goals and seven assists
is an MLS All-Star for the third consecutive season
has three goals and two assists versus D.C. United in his career
Alex Muyl
has played in a team-high 22 matches this season
has four goals and three assists versus D.C. United in his career
Joey Skinner made his first career MLS appearance on Wednesday, July 3rd at Columbus, subbing in at the 87th minute
Sam Surridge leads the team this season with eight MLS goals and 10 goals across all competitions
Joe Willis
is tied for the fourth most shutouts in MLS this season with six
is unbeaten in seven career appearances (six with Nashville SC) against D.C. United with three clean sheets and a 0.71 GAA
Walker Zimmerman was selected to represent the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympics as one of three overage players on the United States Men's Olympic Soccer Team
