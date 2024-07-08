Josh Atencio Headed to 2024 Paris Olympic Games

July 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC midfielder Josh Atencio

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC midfielder Josh Atencio has been selected as an alternate for the U.S. Olympic Men's Soccer Team that is headed to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games this summer. Head Coach Marko Mitrović announced his 18-player roster and four alternatives earlier today, with Group Stage action beginning later this month. The Olympic Men's Soccer Tournament is restricted to players under the age of 23, with an allowance for three overage players.

Atencio, 22, has 84 appearances and 46 starts in MLS regular-season play since signing with Sounders FC in 2020, including 10 starts in 15 appearances this season. He scored his first MLS goal on April 8, 2023, a scorching strike from outside the area against St. Louis CITY SC, then started all four of Seattle's postseason matches to conclude the 2023 campaign. Atencio also started in the club's historic 2023 FIFA Club World Cup match against Al Ahly in February of last year. He took part in the U.S. Men's National Team's annual January Camp earlier this year, in addition to being called into the U.S. Olympic Men's Team in November. Atencio previously represented the U.S. at both the U-15 and U-17 levels.

The Bellevue native joined Sounders FC Academy in 2016, later signing a professional contract with Tacoma Defiance in 2019. He started 26 of 29 appearances for Defiance over three seasons (two as an Academy player), recording two goals and one assist before signing a First Team contract. Atencio was part of the Sounders FC Academy U-17 squad that won the 2017-2018 USSDA National Championship.

Making its first appearance at the Olympics since 2008, the U.S. hosts France on Wednesday, July 24 - two days before the Opening Ceremony - at Stade de Marseille in Marseille (12:00 p.m. PT). Mitrović's squad then takes on New Zealand on Saturday, July 27 in Marseille (10:00 a.m. PT) and finishes Group Stage action against Guinea on Tuesday, July 30 (10:00 a.m. PT). The U.S. is preparing for the Olympics at FC Girondins de Bordeaux in Bordeaux from July 9-20 before moving to Marseille ahead of its opening match.

Following a 2-0 win on Saturday over New England, Seattle Sounders FC travels to face USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 9 (8:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, 950 KJR AM). The Rave Green then return to MLS action for a fixture at Austin FC on Saturday, July 9 at Q2 (5:30 p.m. PT - Watch Free, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

