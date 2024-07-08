Josh Atencio Headed to 2024 Paris Olympic Games
July 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC midfielder Josh Atencio has been selected as an alternate for the U.S. Olympic Men's Soccer Team that is headed to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games this summer. Head Coach Marko Mitrović announced his 18-player roster and four alternatives earlier today, with Group Stage action beginning later this month. The Olympic Men's Soccer Tournament is restricted to players under the age of 23, with an allowance for three overage players.
Atencio, 22, has 84 appearances and 46 starts in MLS regular-season play since signing with Sounders FC in 2020, including 10 starts in 15 appearances this season. He scored his first MLS goal on April 8, 2023, a scorching strike from outside the area against St. Louis CITY SC, then started all four of Seattle's postseason matches to conclude the 2023 campaign. Atencio also started in the club's historic 2023 FIFA Club World Cup match against Al Ahly in February of last year. He took part in the U.S. Men's National Team's annual January Camp earlier this year, in addition to being called into the U.S. Olympic Men's Team in November. Atencio previously represented the U.S. at both the U-15 and U-17 levels.
The Bellevue native joined Sounders FC Academy in 2016, later signing a professional contract with Tacoma Defiance in 2019. He started 26 of 29 appearances for Defiance over three seasons (two as an Academy player), recording two goals and one assist before signing a First Team contract. Atencio was part of the Sounders FC Academy U-17 squad that won the 2017-2018 USSDA National Championship.
Making its first appearance at the Olympics since 2008, the U.S. hosts France on Wednesday, July 24 - two days before the Opening Ceremony - at Stade de Marseille in Marseille (12:00 p.m. PT). Mitrović's squad then takes on New Zealand on Saturday, July 27 in Marseille (10:00 a.m. PT) and finishes Group Stage action against Guinea on Tuesday, July 30 (10:00 a.m. PT). The U.S. is preparing for the Olympics at FC Girondins de Bordeaux in Bordeaux from July 9-20 before moving to Marseille ahead of its opening match.
Following a 2-0 win on Saturday over New England, Seattle Sounders FC travels to face USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 9 (8:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, 950 KJR AM). The Rave Green then return to MLS action for a fixture at Austin FC on Saturday, July 9 at Q2 (5:30 p.m. PT - Watch Free, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC midfielder Josh Atencio
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 8, 2024
- Nashville SC Notes - Nashville SC
- Josh Atencio Headed to 2024 Paris Olympic Games - Seattle Sounders FC
- Etihad Player of the Month: Santiago Rodríguez Secures June Award - New York City FC
- Jonathan Rodríguez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 25 - Portland Timbers
- Luciano Acosta, Pat Noonan Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 25 - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Karol Swiderski Returns to Charlotte FC Following Loan to Hellas Verona - Charlotte FC
- Five Points: Fast Start - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte Selected to Represent United States in 2024 Paris Olympics - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman Named to 2024 United States Men's Olympic Soccer Team - Nashville SC
- Atlanta United Defender Caleb Wiley Named to United States Men's Olympic Soccer Team - Atlanta United FC
- Miles Robinson Named to U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team for 2024 Summer Olympics - FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic Called up to U.S. Men's Olympic Team for 2024 Olympic Games in Paris - Colorado Rapids
- New York Red Bulls Defender John Tolkin Named to United States Olympic Team Final Roster for 2024 Summer Olympics - New York Red Bulls
- LA Galaxy Earn 2-1 Victory Against Minnesota United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday Night - LA Galaxy
- Timbers Bank 4-1 Victory Over Nashville SC at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Rapids' Offensive Fireworks, Homegrown Talent Lead Colorado to Fourth-Straight Home Win - Colorado Rapids
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 4-1 at Portland Timbers - Nashville SC
- San Jose Shows Grit to Earn First Clean Sheet of Season; Quakes' Homestand Continues Saturday vs. Sporting Kansas City - San Jose Earthquakes
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 4-1 at Portland Timbers - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Falls On The Road Against The La Galaxy - Minnesota United FC
- Chicago Fire FC Falls 1-0 to San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Josh Atencio Headed to 2024 Paris Olympic Games
- Sounders FC Takes Down New England Revolution 2-0 Saturday Evening in Seattle
- Sounders FC Takes Down New England Revolution 2-0 Saturday Evening in Seattle
- Sounders FC Faces the New England Revolution Saturday Night at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Academy Midfielder Etienne Veillard Named to 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game