Miles Robinson Named to U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team for 2024 Summer Olympics

July 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson was named to the United States roster for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games beginning later this month in Paris, U.S. Soccer announced Monday.

Robinson was named as one of three eligible overage players on the roster, as the Olympic games are a U-23 tournament. He becomes the first player in FC Cincinnati history to compete at the Olympic Games.

The U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer team will take to Paris for their first Olympic tournament appearance since 2008. Robinson and the U.S. will begin play on July 24 in Marseille against host-nation France at the iconic Stade de Marseille. Group A play continues in Marseille three days later against New Zealand on July 27 and concludes on July 30 against Guinea in Saint-Étienne. The top two finishers in the four-team group will advance to the Aug. 2 quarterfinals.

Robinson, in his first season with FC Cincinnati, has helped command a backline which has been among the very best in MLS this season and has conceded the fourth-fewest goals in league play (26). The Arlington, Massachusetts native has started in four clean sheets for FC Cincinnati this season. He also added the game-winning goal in March's 2-1 win at Chicago Fire FC.

