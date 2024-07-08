Cremaschi and Gómez Called up for 2024 Paris Summer Olympics
July 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Two Inter Miami CF players, midfielders Benjamin Cremaschi and Diego Gómez, will be representing their countries at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. The young stars have been called up by the United States and Paraguay respectively, and will have the chance to play at the major international competition.
"Being named to the Olympic team means a lot to me and my family. It's a major tournament, so the fact that I can be there and represent the USA, the country that I was born and raised in, is huge for me. The first thing I did was call my family... My dad teared up a bit, and my whole family was super happy," said Cremaschi upon being named in the U-23 USMYNT Olympic roster.
"I'm very happy to be selected, to be there helping the team. After a lot of effort, we achieved a very important qualification for the country. I feel very happy and very proud because of that," stated Gómez in similar sentiment following his inclusion in Paraguay's roster for the Olympics. "What excites me the most is being able to represent my country in a very important tournament for the first time."
Cremaschi is the youngest player on the U.S. roster at just 19 years of age, making him also age-eligible for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. The USMYNT will be taking on hosts France on Wednesday, July 24, New Zealand on Saturday, July 27, and Guinea on Tuesday, July 30 in the group stage at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
"What I'm looking forward to the most at the Olympics is competing and trying to get as far as possible, trying to bring back a medal... Our goal is to try and win it all," highlighted the Homegrown midfielder.
Likewise, Gómez and Paraguay will be aiming for success in Paris after a stellar 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament earlier this year in which La Albirroja were crowned champions of the competition for a historic second time and qualified for the Summer Olympic Games for the first time in 20 years. In the tournament's group stage, Paraguay will be facing Japan on Wednesday, July 24, Israel on Saturday, July 27, and Mali on Tuesday, July 30.
"The goal is to be able to go as far as possible with my country, and as always, representing my country is a very great pride," expressed Gómez.
His selection will make Cremaschi the first Inter Miami Academy product to represent his country at the Olympics, just months after becoming the first player to complete the pathway from MLS NEXT, to MLS NEXT Pro, to MLS to making his senior debut with the USMNT. With another milestone in his career on the horizon by competing at the Summer Olympics, Cremaschi - who's established himself as a key player for Inter Miami in just a year and a half since breaking onto the scene as a Homegrown signing from the Academy - left a message for other talented youth players in the Club's highly successful player development pathway who want to follow in his footsteps.
"I'd tell the young kids that look up to me to enjoy, to work hard and focus on what they can control and never put their heads down, always keep on working with your chest high."
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 8, 2024
- Cremaschi and Gómez Called up for 2024 Paris Summer Olympics - Inter Miami CF
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Indy Eleven - Atlanta United FC
- Nashville SC Notes - Nashville SC
- Josh Atencio Headed to 2024 Paris Olympic Games - Seattle Sounders FC
- Etihad Player of the Month: Santiago Rodríguez Secures June Award - New York City FC
- Jonathan Rodríguez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 25 - Portland Timbers
- Luciano Acosta, Pat Noonan Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 25 - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Karol Swiderski Returns to Charlotte FC Following Loan to Hellas Verona - Charlotte FC
- Five Points: Fast Start - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte Selected to Represent United States in 2024 Paris Olympics - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman Named to 2024 United States Men's Olympic Soccer Team - Nashville SC
- Atlanta United Defender Caleb Wiley Named to United States Men's Olympic Soccer Team - Atlanta United FC
- Miles Robinson Named to U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team for 2024 Summer Olympics - FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic Called up to U.S. Men's Olympic Team for 2024 Olympic Games in Paris - Colorado Rapids
- New York Red Bulls Defender John Tolkin Named to United States Olympic Team Final Roster for 2024 Summer Olympics - New York Red Bulls
- LA Galaxy Earn 2-1 Victory Against Minnesota United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday Night - LA Galaxy
- Timbers Bank 4-1 Victory Over Nashville SC at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Rapids' Offensive Fireworks, Homegrown Talent Lead Colorado to Fourth-Straight Home Win - Colorado Rapids
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 4-1 at Portland Timbers - Nashville SC
- San Jose Shows Grit to Earn First Clean Sheet of Season; Quakes' Homestand Continues Saturday vs. Sporting Kansas City - San Jose Earthquakes
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 4-1 at Portland Timbers - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Falls On The Road Against The La Galaxy - Minnesota United FC
- Chicago Fire FC Falls 1-0 to San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Cremaschi and Gómez Called up for 2024 Paris Summer Olympics
- Inter Miami CF Falls on the Road to FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Falls on the Road to FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF to Close out Three-Match Road Trip with Visit to FC Cincinnati
- Benjamin Cremaschi and Julian Gressel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday