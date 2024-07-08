Cremaschi and Gómez Called up for 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

July 8, 2024

Inter Miami CF News Release







Two Inter Miami CF players, midfielders Benjamin Cremaschi and Diego Gómez, will be representing their countries at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. The young stars have been called up by the United States and Paraguay respectively, and will have the chance to play at the major international competition.

"Being named to the Olympic team means a lot to me and my family. It's a major tournament, so the fact that I can be there and represent the USA, the country that I was born and raised in, is huge for me. The first thing I did was call my family... My dad teared up a bit, and my whole family was super happy," said Cremaschi upon being named in the U-23 USMYNT Olympic roster.

"I'm very happy to be selected, to be there helping the team. After a lot of effort, we achieved a very important qualification for the country. I feel very happy and very proud because of that," stated Gómez in similar sentiment following his inclusion in Paraguay's roster for the Olympics. "What excites me the most is being able to represent my country in a very important tournament for the first time."

Cremaschi is the youngest player on the U.S. roster at just 19 years of age, making him also age-eligible for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. The USMYNT will be taking on hosts France on Wednesday, July 24, New Zealand on Saturday, July 27, and Guinea on Tuesday, July 30 in the group stage at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

"What I'm looking forward to the most at the Olympics is competing and trying to get as far as possible, trying to bring back a medal... Our goal is to try and win it all," highlighted the Homegrown midfielder.

Likewise, Gómez and Paraguay will be aiming for success in Paris after a stellar 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament earlier this year in which La Albirroja were crowned champions of the competition for a historic second time and qualified for the Summer Olympic Games for the first time in 20 years. In the tournament's group stage, Paraguay will be facing Japan on Wednesday, July 24, Israel on Saturday, July 27, and Mali on Tuesday, July 30.

"The goal is to be able to go as far as possible with my country, and as always, representing my country is a very great pride," expressed Gómez.

His selection will make Cremaschi the first Inter Miami Academy product to represent his country at the Olympics, just months after becoming the first player to complete the pathway from MLS NEXT, to MLS NEXT Pro, to MLS to making his senior debut with the USMNT. With another milestone in his career on the horizon by competing at the Summer Olympics, Cremaschi - who's established himself as a key player for Inter Miami in just a year and a half since breaking onto the scene as a Homegrown signing from the Academy - left a message for other talented youth players in the Club's highly successful player development pathway who want to follow in his footsteps.

"I'd tell the young kids that look up to me to enjoy, to work hard and focus on what they can control and never put their heads down, always keep on working with your chest high."

