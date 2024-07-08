Nashville Soccer Club Falls 4-1 at Portland Timbers
July 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Nashville Soccer Club fell 4-1 to the Portland Timbers at Providence Park Sunday night despite the team's efforts in the second half that resulted in Sam Surridge's eighth goal of the regular season for the Boys in Gold in the 82nd minute.
Welcome back, Shaq: Shaq Moore returned to the Nashville SC lineup for the first time since June 1st after representing the United States at Conmebol Copa América™. The defender collected an assist and logged 90 minutes plus 12 minutes of added time.
Clutch Canadian: The Boys in Gold were again without midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg who helped lead Canada to an appearance in the Conmebol Copa América™ semifinals versus Argentina this Tuesday when he scored a goal in the team's quarterfinal victory over Venezuela last Friday.
Next up: Nashville SC will conclude its three-match road swing when it visits the nation's capital to face D.C. United on Saturday, July 13th at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Notes:
Nashville SC:
will play its third-straight road match next Saturday at D.C. United
is 17W-14L-16D vs. Western Conference opponents
is 5W-7L-5D all-time in the month of July
Forster Ajago made his second consecutive MLS start and fifth straight appearance
Brent Kallman made his 10th regular season appearance
Dan Lovitz became Nashville SC's first outfield player to reach 11,000-plus regular season minutes after logging 45 minutes Sunday night
Jack Maher
leads Nashville SC with 20 games started and 1,799 minutes
led the club with 98.3% passing accuracy (minimum 59 completed passes)
Shaq Moore
made his first appearance with Nashville SC since June 1 after returning from international duty with the United States Men's National Team at Conmebol Copa América™
recorded his second assist of the season
Alex Muyl leads the team with 22 games played
Sam Surridge scored his team-leading eighth MLS goal, his first ever against Portland
Joe Willis is one start shy of 250 career regular season starts
Box score:
Nashville SC (6W-8L-8D) at Portland Timbers (9W-8L-6D)
July 7, 2024 - Providence Park
Final score:
NSH: 1
POR: 4
Scoring summary:
POR: Felipe Mora (A: Jonathan Rodríguez) 18'
POR: Jonathan Rodríguez (A: Juan Mosquera, Eryk Williamson) 21'
POR: Jonathan Rodríguez (A: Santiago Moreno, Miguel Araujo) 24'
POR: Eryk Williamson (A: Santiago Moreno) 29'
NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Shaq Moore) 82'
Discipline:
NSH: Tah Brian Anunga (Ejection) 35'
NSH: Brent Kallman (Caution) 90'+3
Lineups:
NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz (Josh Bauer 46'), Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman (C) (Brent Kallman 72'); Hany Mukhtar (Tyler Boyd 78'), Dru Yearwood (Amar Sejdić 63'), Alex Muyl, Tah Brian Anunga; Sam Surridge, Forster Ajago (Teal Bunbury 63')
Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Joey Skinner, Taylor Washington, Sean Davis
POR starters: James Pantemis; Miguel Araujo, Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic (Zachery McGraw 62'), Juan Mosquera (Eric Miller 62'); Jonathan Rodríguez, Eryk Williamson (Victor Enriquez Velazquez 85'), Diego Chara (C), David Ayala (Antony 46'), Santiago Moreno (Cristhian Paredes 75'); Felipe Mora
Substitutes: Trey Muse, Larrys Mabiala, Nathan Fogaca
Match officials:
Referee: Jon Freemon
AR1: Chris Wattam
AR2: Eduardo Jeff
4TH: Brandon Stevis
VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.
AVAR: Craig Lowry
Weather: 95 degrees, sunny
