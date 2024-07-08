Etihad Player of the Month: Santiago Rodríguez Secures June Award

July 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City Football Club is pleased to confirm that forward Santiago Rodríguez has been awarded Etihad's Player of the Month for June.

Rodríguez has consistently been a standout player for City in 2024 and that has seen him claim the Player of the Month award for a fifth straight month.

City endured a challenging month results wise with only one win to show for their hard work. Despite that return, Rodríguez was a constant threat in the final third. Starting with a goal against the Columbus Crew in a 3-2 defeat, Rodríguez's fabulous first touch and finish brought City a goal closer to parity on the night.

Rounding out the month with a brilliant long-range strike against Orlando City SC, it took him to eight goals for the season - his best return in a City shirt to date. Noted for his impressive close control and ability to escape tight spaces with the ball, he is both valued by teammates and feared by opponents.

A worthy winner, the Club would like to congratulate Santi on this achievement.

