Atlanta United Defender Caleb Wiley Named to United States Men's Olympic Soccer Team

July 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United defender Caleb Wiley has been named to the United States Men's Olympic Team for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, U.S. Soccer announced today.

The United States will play in Group A, facing Olympic hosts France on July 24, New Zealand on July 27 and Guinea on July 30 in the Group Stage. The 2024 Paris Olympics will be the first time the United States has participated in the competition since the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Wiley joins Ezequiel Barco as the second player to represent the club at the Olympics. The 19-year-old Homegrown has two caps for the senior USMNT and made his debut on April 19,

2023 in the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico against Mexico. He has made four appearances with the U.S. U-23s, in addition to 10 appearances with the U-20s and three appearances with the U-17s.

Signed as a Homegrown Player on Jan. 18, 2022 after joining the club's inaugural U-12 team in 2016, Wiley has made 84 appearances for Atlanta's First Team in all competitions, recording six goals and nine assists.

