Jonathan Rodríguez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 25
July 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers forward Jonathan Rodríguez has been named to Team of the Matchday for Matchday 25, the league announced today. Rodríguez notched two goals and an assist in Portland's 4-1 win over Nashville SC on Sunday night. Timbers midfielder Santiago Moreno was also listed to the bench after adding two assists in the match at Providence Park.
Rodríguez's three goal contributions against Nashville SC mark a new single-game best for the forward since joining the Timbers in March. It was his second brace this season. He now leads the team in goals with 11, while his assist was his fifth of the 2024 campaign. Notably, Rodríguez has scored five goals in Portland's last five matches.
Moreno's two assists against Nashville brought his season tally to nine, which ranks as second most on the team this year. It marked the third time in his career he's tallied two assists in the same match and the first time in the 2024 campaign. The assist also came as the 30th of Moreno's MLS career with the Timbers, tying Darlington Nagbe for fourth most in club history.
The Timbers next face Real Salt Lake at Providence Park on Saturday, July 13 at 7 p.m. (Pacific). A broadcast will be available on MLS Season Passon the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
