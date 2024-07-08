New York Red Bulls Defender John Tolkin Named to United States Olympic Team Final Roster for 2024 Summer Olympics

July 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin has been named to the United States Olympic Team final roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in France, U.S. Soccer announced today.

Tolkin, 21, has made seven appearances for the U.S. Olympic team in their preparation for the Olympics. He also made one appearance for the United States senior national team in 2024, appearing a friendly against Slovenia in January. Tolkin becomes the sixth player in franchise history to be named to the United States Olympic team as an active member of the club. He is the first player since Tim Howard and Ramiro Corrales, who were called in for the 2000 Summer Olympics.

The United States will participate in the Olympics for the first time since 2008. They will face off against Spain in a friendly prior to the Olympics on July 18 in Bordeaux, France. After the friendly, Tolkin and the U.S. will participate in Group A and will first play against hosts France on July 24. Following that match, U.S will face New Zealand on July 27 and then finish group stage play against Guinea on July 30.

