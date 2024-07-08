Colorado Rapids Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic Called up to U.S. Men's Olympic Team for 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

July 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids midfielder Djordje Mihailovic has been named to the U.S. Men's Olympic Team roster for their appearance in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, US Soccer announced today. The soccer portion of the Games will start on July 21 and will stretch to the final match in Paris on Aug. 9. This will be the first Olympic appearance for U.S. men's team since 2008.

"Djordje's level of performance and output make him one of the top attacking talents in the full U.S. pool, and he is fully deserving of this call-up," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "He has played an instrumental role for us this year and we are excited to see him represent the Rapids and Colorado on the Olympic stage."

Mihailovic becomes the second active Colorado Rapids player to represent the United States in the Olympics (Joey DiGiamarino, 2000, USA). In Major League Soccer, Mihailovic has recorded 19 goal contributions this season, his first with the Rapids. Seventeen of his contributions came in the most recent 16 matches (10g, 9a), with six goals in his last five road games. Mihailovic's 2024 campaign includes a road hat trick and four MLS Team of the Matchday honors (Weeks 7, 21, 22 and 24).

Internationally, Mihailovic has 11 caps for the senior U.S. Men's National Team, including appearances in the 2019 and 2023 Gold Cups. He scored his first goal on Jan. 28, 2019, in a friendly against Panama and recorded two goals and two assists in the USMNT's 6-0 victory over St. Kitts and Nevis on June 29, 2023.

Mihailovic will be designated as one of three over-age players on the roster. Men's Olympic soccer is limited to players under 23, but each team is permitted to include three players over the age limit within its 18-man roster.

The United States are guaranteed at least three matches in the tournament starting on July 24 against host-nation France at Marseille Stadium. The squad will then stay in Marseille to face New Zealand on July 27. To round out the group stage, the Stars and Stripes have a matchup against Guinea on July 30 in Saint-Etienne. If they advance, the United States will play their quarterfinal match in either Bordeaux or Paris on Aug. 2. The semifinal match is slated for Aug. 5 in Lyon or Marseille, and the final will be played in Paris on Aug. 9. A pre-Olympic camp will be held in Bordeaux from July 9-20 before moving to Marseille for the first match.

