Rapids' Offensive Fireworks, Homegrown Talent Lead Colorado to Fourth-Straight Home Win

July 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (11-8-4, 37 pts.) took all three points at home against St. Louis CITY SC (4-8-10, 22 pts.) on Sunday night. A 4-1 final scoreline led by four different goalscorers in Kévin Cabral, Cole Bassett, Jonathan Lewis, and Darren Yapi vaulted the Rapids to their fifth win over their last six matches.

It did not take long for the scoring to get started in this one, with both sides looking to attack as much as possible with their high-pressing styles of play. Colorado would break the ice early thanks to link up play from the club's top contributors this season.

After a nifty touch from Rafael Navarro beat a St. Louis defender to find open space in the middle of the field, the forward threaded a through ball to Bassett for a two-on-one opportunity with Cabral in the final third. Bassett then played a quick pass at the top of the 18-yard-box to Cabral, who made no mistake with a clean finish through the legs of St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Bürki.

The goal was Cabral's fourth of the season and the 12th of his MLS career. His four goals now put him one away from his single-season career high of five that he accomplished in 2021 with LA Galaxy. The goal would not be the only time that Bassett and Cabral would connect in this match, with the Frenchman returning the favor later in the first half.

Before the Rapids scored their second, St. Louis equalized six minutes after the match's opener. A cross from Jayden Reid down the left wing found the head of John Klein III to even things up in the 12th minute.

Colorado's second goal of the first half originated from Omir Fernandez, who felt pressure around midfield and sent a ball over the top of the St. Louis defense into open space. The ball found the feet of Cabral, who played a simple pass to an oncoming Bassett around the penalty area. The Colorado native calmly tucked the ball away towards the far post to regain the lead for the Rapids.

The goal was Basset's seventh of the season, marking a new single-season career high for the midfielder. The 22-year-old now has 11 goal contributions on the season (7g, 4a), which is also a new single-season career high (5g, 5a, 2020). Cabral's assist on the goal was his fourth of the season, surpassing his personal single-season high that he set in 2020.

That would be all for the scoring in the first 45 minutes, with the Rapids looking to extend their 27-match unbeaten streak when taking a lead into the second half.

The high-scoring pace of the first half would slow down as the two sides came out of the break, but Colorado kept up their threatening play in the final third.

The backline, which included Michael Edwards making his first career MLS start, stood strong by limiting the St. Louis attack to few opportunities to level the match. This quality defensive play allowed the attack to continue to put its foot on the gas, which led to two more goals to secure the victory.

Colorado's third goal was a result of quality passing play within the midfield. Back-and forth passing between Conor Ronan and Calvin Harris led to a perfectly whipped-in cross from Harris that found Lewis right at the goal mouth to bury it home.

Lewis opened his 2024 account with the 81st minute goal after substituting into the match in the 67th minute. The goal marked the 27th of his MLS career.

That wasn't all for Colorado, as the side send the fans home with even more to cheer about from an already memorable night at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. A Jasper Löffelsend interception in the midfield started the attack led by Lewis charging down the center of the pitch. The midfielder then threaded a pass to Yapi, who took two touches and ripped a shot through the St. Louis goalkeeper's legs to record his first MLS goal.

The tactical play from the Rapids cannot be overlooked, with the last two goals coming from and being assisted by second-half substitutes. The Rapids have now had a Homegrown substitute score a goal in back-to-back matches (Yapi 7/7, Larraz 7/4).

Colorado is now unbeaten in their last six matches at home with a 5-0-1 record.

The Rapids continue their homestead for an cross-conference matchup against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV-MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

Peter Cohen

