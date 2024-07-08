LAFC Transfers Stipe Biuk to Real Valladolid of Spain's la Liga
July 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Today Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) announced the transfer of forward Stipe Biuk to Real Valladolid of Spain's La Liga.
Biuk joined Real Valladolid on loan in January 2024, when the club was in La Liga2. He made 11 appearances (five starts) and registered one assist, helping Real Valladolid secure promotion to Spain's top division after finishing in second place in the 2023-24 season.
Biuk, 21, originally signed with LAFC on Dec. 30, 2022, and made a total of 43 appearances (18 starts) across all competitions, scoring three goals and registering one assist as he helped LAFC capture its second consecutive Western Conference title.
TRANSACTION: LAFC transfers forward Stipe Biuk to Real Valladolid of Spain's La Liga
