Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

July 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO FIRE FC RETURNS TO SOLDIER FIELD, HOSTS NYCFC ON SATURDAY NIGHT

Chicago Fire FC returns to Soldier Field to host New York City FC on Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. It will be the first meeting between the two sides in 2024 as Chicago plays its fourth match in two weeks.

Saturday's match will mark the 21st all-time regular season contest between Chicago and New York. Chicago enters Saturday looking to improve on their all-time record against the New York-based side. A victory on Saturday would give the Fire their first win against New York at Soldier Field in matchup history, and their first against NYCFC since the 2021 season. The last time these two sides met was on Decision Day, with the Fire falling to New York, 1-0, on Oct. 21, 2023 at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y.

Sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, NYCFC comes into the Windy City led by midfielder Santiago Rodríguez and forwards Hannes Wolf and Alonso Martínez. Martínez and Rodríguez share the team lead in goals (eight), while Wolf has the most assists (seven) for NYCFC. NYCFC is coming off defeats in four of their last six regular season matches, including a 2-1 loss to Austin FC on July 6.

Kickoff for Saturday's contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and will also be transmitted locally on 890 WLS-AM (English) and WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish). Saturday's match at Soldier Field against New York City will serve as the Club's Country Music Night, presented by Celsius, and the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Fire-branded cowboy hat. Tickets to attend the match are available for purchase here.

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (5-11-6, 21 points) vs. NEW YORK CITY FC (11-9-2, 35 points)

Saturday, July 13, 2024

Soldier Field - Chicago

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. NYC: (3-11-6)

Last Game vs. NYC: March 4, 2023 (1-1 D) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at NYC: Oct. 21, 2023 (0-1 L) - Citi Field - Queens, N.Y. (Match Recap)

by the numbers

4 - Chicago Fire FC recorded four-or-more goals in a single match for the third time this season in the 4-3 comeback victory against the Philadelphia Union last Wednesday. This marks the first time since the 2019 season that the Fire have scored four-plus goals in three or more matches in regular season play.

9 - With his first career MLS brace last Wednesday night, forward Hugo Cuypers now has a team-high nine goals this season for Chicago Fire FC. With nine goals, Cuypers has the second-most goals by a Fire player since the 2020 regular season.

10 - Ten minutes was all it took for Chicago Fire FC to score three goals against the Philadelphia Union in the 4-3 home victory. The comeback win marked the first time in Club history that the Fire scored three-plus goals in 10 minutes to overcome a deficit and record a victory. Additionally, the Fire's comeback victory marked the first time since 2011 that Chicago overcame a multi-goal deficit to win a match twice in a single season.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.