Martin and Tardif Named to All-Rookie Team

West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies Defenseman Luke Martin and forward Benjamin Tardif were each named to the 2021-22 ECHL All-Rookie Team as voted on by ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

Martin ranks second among all league rookies with 32 assists and 42 points and is tied for seventh with 10 goals. Luke has produced on the power play as he has 13 power play points. Martin played his college hockey at the University of Michigan from 2016-2020. Last season he split time with Texas (AHL) and Greenville (ECHL) but kept his rookie status by playing in less than 25 pro games. Luke was a 2nd round pick (52nd overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Tardif leads all league rookies with 39 assists and is 2nd with 59 points. Tardif is 7th among rookies with 13 power play assists and is 8th with 181 shots on goal. Benjamin leads the Grizzlies with 19 multiple point games. He is 2nd in the league with 8 shorthanded points. Tardif was the QMJHL Playoff MVP in 2021, leading Victoriaville to the championship.

Only 1 other Grizzlies player has been named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and that was Matthew Boucher in the 2020-21 season. That year Boucher won the ECHL Rookie of the Year Award.

A rookie is defined as a player who has played in less than 25 professional games at the "AA" level or higher prior to the start of the current season.

2021-22 ECHL All-Rookie Team

G - Keith Petruzzelli, Newfoundland Growlers (22 gp, 15-6-1, 2.10 GAA, .924 save pct.)

D - Josh Maniscalco, Wheeling Nailers (62 gp, 17g, 34a, 51 pts.)

D - Luke Martin, Utah Grizzlies (57 gp, 10g, 32a, 42 pts.)

F - Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders (47 gp, 35g, 36a, 71 pts.)

F - Jack Doremus, Tulsa Oilers (60 gp, 28g, 29a, 57 pts.)

F - Benjamin Tardif, Utah Grizzlies (52 gp, 20g, 39a, 59 pts.)

Since the ECHL began naming the All-Rookie Team in 2000-01, 22 players selected have gone on to play in the National Hockey League: Simon Gamache (2001-02); Mike Glumac, Vern Fiddler, Adam Hauser, Jason Jaffray and Zenon Konopka (2002-03); Kevin Doell and Brian Fahey (2003-04); Joey Tenute (2004-05); Cedrick Desjardins (2006-07); David Desharnais and Anton Khudobin (2007-08); Richard Bachman (2009-10); Kael Mouillierat and Ben Street (2010-11); Philipp Grubauer (2011-12); Laurent Brossoit (2013-14); Roman Will (2014-15); Jacob MacDonald and Vitek Vanecek (2015-16); Landon Bow (2016-17) and Justin Danforth (2017-18).

The ECHL will announce its First-Team All-ECHL and Second-Team All-ECHL teams on Thursday.

Keith Petruzzelli of the Newfoundland Growlers is 15-6-1 with a 2.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .924. His four shutouts are tied for second in the league and he has allowed two goals of less in 13 of his 22 appearances.

Josh Maniscalco of the Wheeling Nailers is tops among first-year defensemen with 51 points, which is tied for fourth among rookie blueliners, while his 17 goals are second among rookie blueliners and third overall. His 234 shots on goal lead all defensemen, and are fourth overall in the league.

Luke Martin of the Utah Grizzlies ranks second among rookie defensemen with 32 assists and 42 points and is tied for seventh with 10 goals. He ranks fifth among first-year blueliners in plus-minus with a +21 rating.

Kris Bennett of the Iowa Heartlanders leads all ECHL players with 35 goals while his 71 points lead all rookies and ranks fifth overall. He leads first-year players with 25 power-play points, which is tied for second in the league, and his 17 power-play assists are tied for first among rookies.

Jack Doremus of the Tulsa Oilers is tied for second among rookies with 28 goals and is third with 57 points. His 258 shots on goal are the most overall in the league.

Benjamin Tardif of the Utah Grizzlies paces rookies with 39 assists and is second with 59 points. He is sixth among first-year players with 13 power-play assists and he ranks eighth with 181 shots on goal.

The Grizzlies have clinched a playoff spot and will host the first 2 games of the first round series on April 22-23 at 7:10 pm. Playoff tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com.

