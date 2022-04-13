Everblades Single-Game Playoff Tickets on Sale Now
April 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. -- The Florida Everblades will open the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs at home, hosting Game 1 on Friday, April 22 at 7:30 pm and Game 2 on Saturday, April 23 at 7:00 pm, both at Hertz Arena. The opponent, along with the remaining game schedule for the series, will be announced once the final playoff picture is set.
Individual tickets for the first two home games of the 2022 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs are now available. Tickets can be purchased at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena, online HERE, or by calling/texting the Everblades front office at 239-948-PUCK.
The Blades will finish out the regular season and attempt to secure the South Division title and first place seed this weekend at home against the Atlanta Gladiators. The action starts Friday at 7:30 pm. Take advantage of the 239 Friday deal that includes two premium seats, two autographed programs, and two Molly Moo's ice creams for only $39!
On Saturday, don't miss our Tailgate Party starting at 5:00 pm, before puck drop at 7:00 pm! Saturday's game will also be Pink in the Rink Night presented by Radiology Regional. The Blades will wear specialty pink jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the 4 Words Foundation! Fans can also enjoy fan appreciation night with giveaways all night along and a team photo giveaway presented by FGCU!
