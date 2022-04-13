Solar Bears Roll Past Icemen 6-2 in Home Finale

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (33-29-6-1) power play came alive in the final home game of the regular season, scoring on each of its first three chances with the man advantage, en route to a 6-2 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen (38-27-3-2) on Tuesday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Cole Moberg scored twice to set a new career-high, including the opening goal with the power play midway through the first period. Tye Felhaber (1g-1a) and Aaron Luchuk (1g-1a) also netted power-play tallies. Tyler Bird (1g-1a) and Ross Olsson (1g-1a) also scored at even-strength; Olsson was also assessed a fighting major, completing a Gordie Howe Hat Trick.

Shawn Element established a new career-high with three assists, while Tristin Langan also chipped in two helpers.

With the win, Orlando (.529, two games remaining) has reduced its Magic Number towards clinching a berth in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs to seven points. Orlando trails Greenville (.537, four games remaining), which has a Magic Number of six points, for the final available qualifying slot.

1st Period

ORL Goal: Cole Moberg (3) [PP] at 12:47. Assisted by Tye Felhaber and Shawn Element.

ORL Goal: Tyler Bird (8) at 17:57. Assisted by Steven Oleksy and Shawn Element.

SHOTS: ORL 15, JAX 9

2nd Period

JAX Goal: Jacob Friend (5) at 0:45. Assisted by Abbott Girduckis and Luke Lynch.

ORL Goal: Tye Felhaber (8) [PP] at 10:46. Assisted by Tyler Bird and Ross Olsson.

ORL Goal: Aaron Luchuk (19) at 15:43. Assisted by Tristin Langan and Odeen Tufto.

SHOTS: ORL 15, JAX 8

3rd Period

JAX Goal: Derek Lodermeier (15) [SH] at 7:42.

ORL Goal: Cole Moberg (4) at 13:20. Assisted by Aaron Luchuk and Tristin Langan.

ORL Goal: Ross Olsson (21) at 19:40. Assisted by Shawn Element.

SHOTS: ORL 10, JAX 4

Goaltending

ORL: Amir Miftakhov, 19-for-21

JAX: Charles Williams, 34-for-40

NOTABLES:

Orlando finished its 36-game home schedule with a record of 19-12-4-1.

The Solar Bears improved to 8-5-0-0 against the Icemen this season, with one game remaining at Jacksonville.

The Solar Bears have now recorded 40+ shots in three consecutive games, the first time this season.

Jacksonville's 45 penalty minutes set a new season-high for penalty minutes assessed to a Solar Bears opponent.

Felhaber scored for the fourth consecutive game (4g-1a), setting a new goal-scoring streak for the team this season.

Luchuk (115 career points with Orlando) passed Denver Manderson (114 points) for fifth place in scoring in franchise history.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return to action when they hit the road against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday, April 15 at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

