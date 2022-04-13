Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen

April 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (32-27-5-4) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (38-27-3-2)

April 13, 2022 | 7:00 PM | Regular Season Game #69

Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL

Referees: Sam Heidemann (22)

Linesmen: Tannum Wyzonek (74), Antoine Bujold-Roux (72)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

ICEMEN SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (2-6-0-0) Home: (1-2-0-0) Away: (1-4-0-0)

Last Meeting:

March 13, 2022 Greenville 2 at Jacksonville 0

Next Meeting:

N/A

SWAMP RABBITS LEADERS

GOALS: Pecararo (22)

ASSISTS: Pecararo (27)

POINTS: Pecararo (49)

PIMS: Baldwin (87)

+/-: Kemp (+15)

PPG: Pecararo (6)

SHG: Freeman (2)

GWG: Zimmer (8)

WINS: Lethemon (15)

LOSSES: Fitzpatrick (13)

SHUTOUTS: 3 Tied (2)

GAA: Fitzpatrick (2.50)

SV%: Fitzpatrick (.915)

QUICK BITS

ROUTING THE RUSH:

The Swamp Rabbits defeated the Rapid City Rush in a 7-6 contest on Sunday afternoon, completing the weekend sweep of Rapid City. Anthony Rinaldi scored the first goal of the day 15:08 into the first frame; he added another just under 2:30 later, netting his second at 17:29. Rinaldi completed the hat-trick 1:34 into the second period, just 6:26 of game action after his first of the night. Ayden MacDonald turned the 3-0 lead into a 4-0 lead less than a minute later, tipping an Alex Ierullo shot past the Rapid City netminder. Rapid City's Brett Gravelle broke up the shutout at 7:32. The momentum quickly shifted back in favor of Greenville as Max Zimmer scored one of his own at 8:58, making it a 5-1 game. Dallas Gerads lifted his ninth goal of the season into the net before the end of the second, creating a 6-1 scoreline at the break. Rapid City began its climb back just 54 seconds into the third as Avery Peterson struck, cutting the Greenville lead to four. MacDonald netted his second of the game on a power-play 9:48 into the frame but Rapid City would regain momentum yet again. Alec Butcher struck at 12:47, Max Cotta at 15:18 and Butcher again at 16:49. Calder brooks made it a one goal game at 17:37 but that is where the scoring would end and the Rabbits held on to secure a victory.

SCOUTING THE ICEMEN:

The Rabbits travel to Jacksonville on Wednesday to take on the third place Icemen. Jacksonville holds a 38-26-3-2 record and has gone 4-6-0-0 in their last 10 games. Craig Martin leads the scoring efforts for the Icemen, recording 58 points in 63 games with the club this season (24g, 34a). The primary netminders in Jacksonville have been Francois Brassard and Charles Williams who have seen action in 29 and 28 games respectively. Brassard holds a 17-9-2-1 record, 2.27GAA and .909SV%; Williams posts a 13-13-0-1 record, 2.54GAA and .901SV%. Both Brassard and Williams rank in the top 10 for goals against average, Brassard ranks 2nd while Williams holds 6th.

RAININ' RINALDI:

An 8-game point streak is impressive enough, but Anthony Rinaldi has made his great run of form even more impressive with 14 points (9g, 5a) over that span. His scoring run has lifted him to the third, active, leading scorer for the Swamp Rabbits and fourth highest pt/g on the roster with 0.94. Rinaldi has now recorded 34 points (15g, 19a) in 36 games.

FACTS. NO CAP:

Anthony Rinaldi recorded a hat-trick on Sunday afternoon, scoring all three goals within 6:26 of each other; his first of his career. Fellow Swamp Rabbit Justin Nachbaur recorded his first career hat-trick just two days prior in similar fashion, two first period goals followed by an early goal in the second. This weekend's hat-tricks are the 5th and 6th of the season for Swamp Rabbits players. Diego Cuglietta and Brett Kemp each have one and Ayden MacDonald leads the team with two hat-tricks this season.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

The Swamp Rabbits take on the Orlando Solar Bears in a battle for the final playoff spot on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Orlando currently sits in 5th place in the South Division with a 33-29-6-1 record and have won just three of their last 10 games. The Swamp Rabbits are 4-2-0-0 this season when playing the Solar Bears who have earned 14 of their 32 wins on the road this season. Tristin Langan is the points leader in Orlando, recording 44 points in 48 games (15g, 29a); however, Brian Bowen leads the team in goals with 21, he has only scored once since becoming Solar Bear. Brad Barone is the primary netminder in Orlando, posting a 23-18-3-0 record, 2.66GAA and .920SV%; Barone ranks 9th in the ECHL for goals against average.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.