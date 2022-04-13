K-Wings Fall at Home to Nailers, Playoff Hopes Still Alive
April 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (36-33-1-0) narrowed a two goal deficit to one twice, but couldn't catch the Wheeling Nailers (39-29-4-0) at the end and lost Wednesday at Wings Event Center, 3-2.
The K-Wings showed resilience in a pivotal Central Division matchup down the stretch at home. Unfortunately, the Nailers never trailed in this one.
Wheeling took a 1-0 lead into the second and extended its lead to two at the 3:37 mark. Kalamazoo then established it wasn't going away easily when Kyle Blaney (13) scored just 1:46 later on a great goalmouth feed from Eric Kattelus (9).
The Nailers scored the game-winner just over seven minutes later, but captain Justin Taylor (24) drew the K-Wings to within one with his eleventh power play goal of the season at the 19:25 mark.
On the goal, Taylor rifled one from just above the goal line, underneath the right circle, that redirected in off the goaltender as the power play was set to expire. Jake Slaker (21) and Justin Murray (23) assisted on the goal.
Kalamazoo outshot Wheeling in the final two periods, and the game (37-31), but was unable to find the equalizer in the third.
Trevor Gorsuch (23-23-0-0) made 28 saves in the loss, and Blaney established a new career high in goals with his second period tally.
The K-Wings now trail Cincinnati by two points for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division with two games to go for both teams.
Next up for Kalamazoo is the last home game of the regular season versus the Toledo Walleye (47-19-2-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Wings Event Center.
Friday is also 'Fan Appreciation & Jersey Retirement Night' at Wings Event Center. Be one of the first 1,000 fans and receive a mini Tyler Willis retirement banner replica and a team poster. Also, don't miss out on the in-game giveaways and the team's season awards immediately following the conclusion of the game. Looking for a steal of a deal to attend? Don't miss out on the Hungry Howie's 4-pack (4 Tickets, 4 K-Wings Winter Hats, 2 Team gifts of choice and a $20 Hungry Howie's voucher).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 13, 2022
- K-Wings Fall at Home to Nailers, Playoff Hopes Still Alive - Kalamazoo Wings
- Evans Nets Overtime Winner in Wednesday Thriller - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lions Now Have to Wait Until Friday to Clinch a Playoff Spot - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Ken Appleby's 43 Save Shutout Powers Railers to 3-0 Victory over Trois-Rivières - Worcester Railers HC
- Iowa Jolts Allen with 5 Unanswered, 5-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fish Fall in Overtime Heartbreaker to Indy - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Big Win over Reading - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits Earn Crucial Point, Fall 2-1 in Overtime to Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Punch Ticket to Playoffs with 3-2 Thriller - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Defeat Toledo in 9-Goal Thriller - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Transactions - April 13 - ECHL
- Watts, Safin Head to Bakersfield; Van Riemsdyk Re-Signed - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Begin Crucial Three-Game Series against the Railers Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Josh Maniscalco Named to 2021-22 ECHL All-Rookie Team - Wheeling Nailers
- Martin and Tardif Named to All-Rookie Team - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces 2021-22 All-Rookie Team - ECHL
- Captain Kris Bennett Named to All-ECHL Rookie Team - Iowa Heartlanders
- Wichita Opens Final Week of the Season Tonight vs. KC - Wichita Thunder
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Single-Game Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Florida Everblades
- Lions Inch Closer to Playoff Spot with 3-2 Win over Adirondack - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Chicago Assigns LaFontaine and Serikov to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Everblades to Hold Pink in the Rink Jersey Auction Benefitting the 4 Words Foundation - Florida Everblades
- Royals Seek Series Sweep against Mariners on Road - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Roll Past Icemen 6-2 in Home Finale - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.