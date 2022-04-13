K-Wings Fall at Home to Nailers, Playoff Hopes Still Alive

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (36-33-1-0) narrowed a two goal deficit to one twice, but couldn't catch the Wheeling Nailers (39-29-4-0) at the end and lost Wednesday at Wings Event Center, 3-2.

The K-Wings showed resilience in a pivotal Central Division matchup down the stretch at home. Unfortunately, the Nailers never trailed in this one.

Wheeling took a 1-0 lead into the second and extended its lead to two at the 3:37 mark. Kalamazoo then established it wasn't going away easily when Kyle Blaney (13) scored just 1:46 later on a great goalmouth feed from Eric Kattelus (9).

The Nailers scored the game-winner just over seven minutes later, but captain Justin Taylor (24) drew the K-Wings to within one with his eleventh power play goal of the season at the 19:25 mark.

On the goal, Taylor rifled one from just above the goal line, underneath the right circle, that redirected in off the goaltender as the power play was set to expire. Jake Slaker (21) and Justin Murray (23) assisted on the goal.

Kalamazoo outshot Wheeling in the final two periods, and the game (37-31), but was unable to find the equalizer in the third.

Trevor Gorsuch (23-23-0-0) made 28 saves in the loss, and Blaney established a new career high in goals with his second period tally.

The K-Wings now trail Cincinnati by two points for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division with two games to go for both teams.

Next up for Kalamazoo is the last home game of the regular season versus the Toledo Walleye (47-19-2-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Wings Event Center.

