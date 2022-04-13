Iowa Jolts Allen with 5 Unanswered, 5-1
April 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Allen, Texas - The Iowa Heartlanders tallied four goals in the second period and five unanswered in the game to catapult to a 5-1 victory over the Allen Americans Wednesday at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Zach White scored twice, tying the game midway through the first and netting his second midway through the second.
Iowa is at 29 wins and 67 points this season. There are two games left in Iowa's regular season, Friday and Saturday at Allen (both 7:05 p.m. puck drops).
The Heartlanders exploded in the second with four goals in a 6:01 span. Ben Sokay started the scoring, ramping the puck up and in over the netminder at the left post. Two minutes later, Luke Nogard completed a two-on-one snipe from the right circle. Nogard has eight goals this season.
White scored his second of the game at 10:59. Once again, White was sneaky to create space. He got a feed from Kris Bennett at the slot while working as the trailer on a 3-on-2. To complete the second-period scoring, Jake Smith batted the puck in at the left post and Iowa took a four-goal edge, 5-1, into second intermission.
After allowing the game's opening strike, White roofed the puck top shelf at the right post to tie the game at one with 7:49 to go in the first. Ryan Kuffner and Kris Bennett assisted; Bennett dished to Kuffner at the right side of the trapezoid and Kuffner no-looked it to a wide-open White. The rookie White is third on the team with 18 goals.
Hunter Jones blocked 16 shots and was perfect the final 56 minutes of the game.
Luke Peressini allowed five goals on 23 shots. In relief, Francis Marotte was a perfect 15-for-15.
Season ticket memberships, group plans, and other ticket options are available for Iowa's second ECHL season, which starts October 2022 at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
