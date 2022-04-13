Swamp Rabbits Earn Crucial Point, Fall 2-1 in Overtime to Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, FL - An overtime winner from Craig Martin forced the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to settle for a point, as they fell 2-1 in overtime to the Jacksonville Icemen at the Veterans Memorial Arena on Wednesday night.

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

GVL 1 0 0 0 1

JAX 0 1 0 1 2

After killing off their opening penalty of the game, The Swamp Rabbits were rewarded with a power-play of their own, and Max Zimmer tipped in Alex Ierullo's backside feed for his 19th of the season at 14:30.

In the second period, Jacksonville answered Greenville's goal, as Ara Nazarian fired his 12 of the season into the net just 1:46 into the frame.

After a scoreless third period, the Swamp Rabbits and the Icemen headed to the overtime period, and Jacksonville captured the victory, as Craig Martin scored his 25th of the season by sweeping a cross-crease feed into the net.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 32-27-6-4, while the Icemen improve to 39-27-3-2. Greenville holds sole possession of the fourth and final playoff spot with 3 games remaining in the regular season.

The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday night for a meeting with the Orlando Solar Bears, the team trailing the Swamp Rabbits for the final playoff spot, at 7:05 p.m.

