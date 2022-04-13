Swamp Rabbits Earn Crucial Point, Fall 2-1 in Overtime to Icemen
April 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - An overtime winner from Craig Martin forced the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to settle for a point, as they fell 2-1 in overtime to the Jacksonville Icemen at the Veterans Memorial Arena on Wednesday night.
GAME SHEET: https://bit.ly/3xqTjhH
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final
GVL 1 0 0 0 1
JAX 0 1 0 1 2
After killing off their opening penalty of the game, The Swamp Rabbits were rewarded with a power-play of their own, and Max Zimmer tipped in Alex Ierullo's backside feed for his 19th of the season at 14:30.
In the second period, Jacksonville answered Greenville's goal, as Ara Nazarian fired his 12 of the season into the net just 1:46 into the frame.
After a scoreless third period, the Swamp Rabbits and the Icemen headed to the overtime period, and Jacksonville captured the victory, as Craig Martin scored his 25th of the season by sweeping a cross-crease feed into the net.
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 32-27-6-4, while the Icemen improve to 39-27-3-2. Greenville holds sole possession of the fourth and final playoff spot with 3 games remaining in the regular season.
The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday night for a meeting with the Orlando Solar Bears, the team trailing the Swamp Rabbits for the final playoff spot, at 7:05 p.m.
Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 13, 2022
- K-Wings Fall at Home to Nailers, Playoff Hopes Still Alive - Kalamazoo Wings
- Evans Nets Overtime Winner in Wednesday Thriller - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lions Now Have to Wait Until Friday to Clinch a Playoff Spot - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Ken Appleby's 43 Save Shutout Powers Railers to 3-0 Victory over Trois-Rivières - Worcester Railers HC
- Iowa Jolts Allen with 5 Unanswered, 5-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fish Fall in Overtime Heartbreaker to Indy - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Big Win over Reading - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits Earn Crucial Point, Fall 2-1 in Overtime to Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Punch Ticket to Playoffs with 3-2 Thriller - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Defeat Toledo in 9-Goal Thriller - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Transactions - April 13 - ECHL
- Watts, Safin Head to Bakersfield; Van Riemsdyk Re-Signed - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Begin Crucial Three-Game Series against the Railers Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Josh Maniscalco Named to 2021-22 ECHL All-Rookie Team - Wheeling Nailers
- Martin and Tardif Named to All-Rookie Team - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces 2021-22 All-Rookie Team - ECHL
- Captain Kris Bennett Named to All-ECHL Rookie Team - Iowa Heartlanders
- Wichita Opens Final Week of the Season Tonight vs. KC - Wichita Thunder
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Single-Game Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Florida Everblades
- Lions Inch Closer to Playoff Spot with 3-2 Win over Adirondack - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Chicago Assigns LaFontaine and Serikov to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Everblades to Hold Pink in the Rink Jersey Auction Benefitting the 4 Words Foundation - Florida Everblades
- Royals Seek Series Sweep against Mariners on Road - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Roll Past Icemen 6-2 in Home Finale - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Swamp Rabbits Earn Crucial Point, Fall 2-1 in Overtime to Icemen
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen
- Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead
- Rinaldi Nets Hat-Trick, Swamp Rabbits Fend off 5-Goal Surge to Top Rush 7-6
- Nachbaur Net Hat-Trick, Rabbits Run Past Rush 6-3