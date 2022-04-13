Captain Kris Bennett Named to All-ECHL Rookie Team

April 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The ECHL announced Wednesday Heartlanders forward and Captain Kris Bennett has been named to the league's 2021-22 All-Rookie Team as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

Bennett leads the league with 35 goals and ranks 5th in the ECHL with 71 points. Both marks are best among league rookies. Bennett was named ECHL Rookie of the Month in February and March. The 26-year-old native of Brampton, ON joined Iowa this season after playing nine games with the Stockton Heat (AHL) last campaign. Prior to that, Bennett was one of the top players at the University of New Brunswick, accumulating a 113 points (47g) over three seasons at the USports Level. Bennett captured the 2019 University Cup while at New Brunswick.

A rookie is defined as a player who has played in less than 25 professional games at the "AA" level or higher prior to the start of the current season.

2021-22 ECHL All-Rookie Team

G - Keith Petruzzelli, Newfoundland Growlers (22 gp, 15-6-1, 2.10 GAA, .924 save pct.)

D - Josh Maniscalco, Wheeling Nailers (62 gp, 17g, 34a, 51 pts.)

D - Luke Martin, Utah Grizzlies (57 gp, 10g, 32a, 42 pts.)

F - Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders (47 gp, 35g, 36a, 71 pts.)

F - Jack Doremus, Tulsa Oilers (60 gp, 28g, 29a, 57 pts.)

F - Benjamin Tardif, Utah Grizzlies (52 gp, 20g, 39a, 59 pts.)

Since the ECHL began naming the All-Rookie Team in 2000-01, 22 players selected have gone on to play in the National Hockey League: Simon Gamache (2001-02); Mike Glumac, Vern Fiddler, Adam Hauser, Jason Jaffray and Zenon Konopka (2002-03); Kevin Doell and Brian Fahey (2003-04); Joey Tenute (2004-05); Cedrick Desjardins (2006-07); David Desharnais and Anton Khudobin (2007-08); Richard Bachman (2009-10); Kael Mouillierat and Ben Street (2010-11); Philipp Grubauer (2011-12); Laurent Brossoit (2013-14); Roman Will (2014-15); Jacob MacDonald and Vitek Vanecek (2015-16); Landon Bow (2016-17) and Justin Danforth (2017-18).

The ECHL will announce its First-Team All-ECHL and Second-Team All-ECHL teams on Thursday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.