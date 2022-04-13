Watts, Safin Head to Bakersfield; Van Riemsdyk Re-Signed

April 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced this afternoon several transactions leading up to tonight's game against Kansas City.

Forward Brayden Watts has been loaned to Bakersfield. Forward Ostap Safin has been reassigned by Edmonton to Bakersfield. Forward Brendan van Riemsdyk has been re-signed.

Watts makes his second trip to the Condors this season. He has 46 points (13g, 33a) in 51 games this year for the Thunder. The Bakersfield native played in three games earlier this year for his hometown team.

van Riemsdyk rejoins the team after being released on April 9. In 33 games this year for Wichita, he has 10 points (6g, 4a).

Wichita begins a three-game set tonight against Kansas City at INTRUST Bank Arena starting at 7:05 p.m.

Fandemonium is quickly approaching! Join us for our final game of the regular season on Saturday, April 16 starting at 7:05 p.m. Before the puck drops, players will be recognized on the ice during our annual End of Season Award Ceremony. Prizes and swag will tossed into the stands all game long.

Tickets for our final two home games of the season are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.