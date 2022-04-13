Everblades to Hold Pink in the Rink Jersey Auction Benefitting the 4 Words Foundation

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will hold a virtual auction on the DASH Auction App this week for game-worn Pink in the Rink jerseys. All net proceeds from the virtual auction will be donated to the 4 Words Foundation. To view the auction, click HERE.

"The Officers and Directors are truly honored to once again be selected as the recipient of the Jersey Auction funds that will be raised at Pink in the Rink night on Saturday, April 16th," stated Marie Springsteen, President of 4 Words Foundation, Inc.

"The continued support we have received over the years from both the Florida Everblades organization as well as Radiology Regional is true testimony to their commitment of supporting those in our community who need financial assistance to receive their much needed cancer screenings or diagnostic tests."

"No one should have to make the decision to forgo a necessary cancer screening/test in order to take care of their family due to the financial burden," continued Springsteen. "We truly appreciate each and every dollar we receive."

The Blades will sport this year's Pink in the Rink jerseys on Saturday, April 16 for a 7:00 pm matchup against the Atlanta Gladiators at Hertz Arena. Get your tickets to the game HERE.

"Pink in the Rink is one of the most emotional games of the season, and we're grateful for the support of our presenting sponsor Radiology Regional Center," said Chris Palin, the Everblades Vice President of Business Development. "We all have someone in our lives affected by cancer, and we're really excited about the opportunity to raise money to benefit a local organization and help fight cancer in Southwest Florida."

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction format features three groups of players, with a starting bid and buy it now option varying between each player. Additionally, the #17 Stephen Desrocher jersey will be raffled off through the DASH auction app with raffle tickets available for $10 each.

The buy it now option is only available from Wednesday, April 13 at 10:00 am through Saturday, April 16 at 8:30 pm on the DASH app. The three groups are as follows:

Group 1 Group 2 Group 3

#3 Ben Masella #4 Jake McLaughlin #2 Tyler Nanne

#11 Dylan Vander Esch #6 Jordan Sambrook #16 Nathan Perkovich

#22 Joe Pendenza #13 Michael Neville #18 Darik Angeli

#24 Kyle Neuber #15 Jake Jaremko #26 Kody McDonald

#25 John McCarron #20 Xavier Bouchard #27 Lukas Kaelble

#35 Parker Gahagen #23 Stefan Leblanc #47 Matteo Gennaro

#37 Tomas Vomacka #28 Zach Solow #55 Chris McKay

#41 Blake Winiecki #33 Cam Johnson #00 Swampee

#42 Alex Aleardi #40 Levko Koper #22 Everbabes

#22 Everbabes #22 Everbabes #7 Blank

#12 Blank #39 Blank #8 Blank

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 10:00 pm on Saturday, April 16. Group 2 jerseys will end at 3:00 pm on Sunday, April 17. Group 3 jerseys and the raffle for the #17 Stephen Desrocher jersey will end at 6:00 pm on Sunday, April 17.

The jersey will be autographed by the player, if available, unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be autographed. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup.

