Lions Begin Crucial Three-Game Series against the Railers Tonight

April 13, 2022







The Lions got closer to clinching a playoff berth after their 3-2 victory over the Adirondack Thunder last night at Colisée Vidéotron. The team needs to collect one solitary point in its remaining three games to qualify for postseason play.

Trois-Rivières will be facing the Worcester Railers starting tonight in the first of a three-game series to close out the regular-season at Colisée Vidéotron.

We have to admit: Mathematics was not our best subject at school. But we learned enough to know that the winning percentages for the Lions, Railers and Maine Mariners remain very close and a lot can happen between now and Saturday when the regular-season comes to an end.

The Lions are presently third in the North Division with a .530 winning percentage. The Worcester Railers sit in fourth place with a .500 winning percentage (and three games left to play) and in fifth spot are the Maine Mariners, with a .493 winning percentage (and also with three games left to play).

Only two of these three teams will qualify for the postseason.

Puck drop at Colisée Vidéotron is 7:00 p.m. Fans who can't make it to the game can catch all the action on TVA Sports.

Players to watch:

Lions' defenceman Hayden Shaw has 6-16-22 totals in 31 games, leading all Trois-Rivières defencemen.

Railers' forward Nolan Vesey's +13 leads the team.

