Wichita Opens Final Week of the Season Tonight vs. KC

April 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Jay Dickman takes a shot

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Jay Dickman takes a shot(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, begins the final week of the season this evening against rival, Kansas City.

Tonight is the first of three-straight between the two teams. The Thunder will travel to Independence on Friday and close the season at home on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Wichita has won the last two in the season-series against the Mavericks. The Thunder leads the season-series with a record of 6-3-3-0. All-time, Wichita is 80-55-21 against Kansas City and 41-26-6 at home in the series against the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are coming off a 3-2 overtime win at Allen. Wichita won last Sunday against the Americans, 5-3.

Kansas City sits in sixth place in the Mountain Division with 67 points. Wichita is in seventh place with 61 points.

Nick Pastujov leads the Mavericks with 51 points. Marcus Crawford is second with 49. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 56 points. Peter Crinella is second with 50.

Fandemonium is quickly approaching! Join us for our final game of the regular season on Saturday, April 16 starting at 7:05 p.m. Before the puck drops, players will be recognized on the ice during our annual End of Season Award Ceremony. Prizes and swag will tossed into the stands all game long.

Tickets for our final two home games of the season are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.